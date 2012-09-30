New Orleans Saints Postgame Notes

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT GREEN BAY PACKERS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2012 ● LAMBEAU FIELD

SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES

*QB Drew Breescompleted 35 of 54 passes for 446 yards, three touchdowns and a passer rating of 109.0.

*Brees' first-quarter, 20-yard touchdown pass to WR Marques Colston extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 47, now tied for longest in NFL history with Johnny Unitas. Brees will have the opportunity to set the record next Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, when the Saints host the San Diego Chargers.

*With three touchdown passes on the day, Brees also now has 291 for his career. With his third touchdown pass, he moved past Unitas with whom he was in a tie for eighth place and moved into a tie for seventh all-time in NFL record books with Warren Moon.

*Brees opened the afternoon completing his first eight throws to start the contest. He completed 20-of-24 throws in the first half, also completing four straight passes to end the half on a touchdown drive, ending with a six-yard scoring throw to RB Darren Sproles.

*Brees' 446 yards passing was the second-highest total in franchise history. Brees has recorded nine of the top ten passing efforts in franchise history including the top three. Today's effort trails only Brees' 510 yard output he recorded on 11/19/06.

*Sunday's contest marked Brees' eighth game with 400 yards passing in his career, tying him with Peyton Manningfor second all-time in NFL record books. Marino has the most with 13.

*Brees is now the fourth player in NFL history with at least 60 career 300-yard passing games, joining Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Brett Favre.

*Brees' 446 yards passing is also the most recorded by a Saints' player against the Packers in the team's history.

*Brees extended his NFL-record streak of games with 20 or more completions to 40.

*WR Marques Colstonfinished with nine receptions for 153 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. In addition to helping Brees tie the NFL record for touchdown passes in consecutive games, it was also the 49th of Colston's career, giving him sole possession of second place on the club's all-time list with 49 touchdown receptions, breaking a tie with WR Eric Martin. It was Colston's first 100-yard receiving game of the season and the 21st of his NFL career.

*In the second reception of his career, in the third quarter, Brees threw an 80-yard bomb to WR Joseph Morganfor his first career scoring grab, putting New Orleans ahead 24-21.

*TE Jimmy Graham caught seven passes for 76 yards. A streak today was broken where he had recorded a touchdown catch in six consecutive games dating back to the 2011 season. This ends as the longest streak in franchise history and the streak also ends with him tied for the team record for consecutive games with a touchdown with RB Pierre Thomas(2008) and RB Dalton Hilliard, who did it twice (1988-89 and 1992).

Among tight ends, the streak ends with Graham tied with Rob Gronkowski (2011) and Tony Gonzalez* **(2008-09) for the second-most consecutive games with a receiving touchdown in NFL history. Only Antonio Gates, who had nine straight games with a TD catch in 2009-10, has a longer streak.

*Graham was tied with Buffalo RB C.J. Spiller for the longest running streak of games with a touchdown but both player's streaks ended today as neither player recorded a touchdown.

*Sproles got the start at running back, carried five times for 20 yards and was a big threat in the passing game with five receptions for 44 yards, including a second quarter six-yard touchdown reception. Factoring in his four punt return yards and 91 kickoff return yards, he had 159 all-purpose yards on the afternoon.

*WR Lance Moore had seven catches for 67 yards.

*Two members of the offensive line reached career milestones today. G Jahri Evansbecame the 46th Saint to appear in 100 games, also joining DL Wayne Martin(144, 1991-99) as only the second Saint to start 100 consecutive games. T Jermon Bushrodalso opened the 50th game of his career today at left tackle.

*On a valiant goal line stand, New Orleans came back with the ball in the third quarter, when Packers QB Graham Harrell, in his first action behind center of the game, fumbled the ball on an intended handoff and it was recovered by S Malcolm Jenkinsat the New Orleans 28-yard line. On New Orleans' next drive, another turnover proved key, as CB Patrick Robinsonintercepted Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgersat the New Orleans 34-yard line.

*LB Curtis Lofton led the Saints with 12 tackles (nine solo).