New Orleans Saints players talk about first training camp practice

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan

Media Availability

Friday, July 25, 2014

How do you like West Virginia so far?

"It's good. I can't complain about this weather. In Louisiana it probably just rained and we'd just be taking the field. I'm happy with this. This is wonderful."

Do you kind of sense a good energy to start camp?

"Yes. Everybody looks fast and light and everybody is just happy to be back on the field and start that first day off of camp."

Do you feel that this change of scenery has refreshed the guys?

"It's definitely something out of the ordinary. I'd like to say my rookie year we went to Oxnard for a week…that was cool. I like the vibe already. Everything is so inclusive. The hotel to the facility is all of two minutes away. I like being here, and I'm just looking forward to becoming a better team."

It's only been one workout, but was it pretty productive?

"Yeah it was pretty productive. The conditioning test yesterday, you guys should have been there for that one. That was a monster. First practice in, I'm looking forward to being a more cohesive unit this year and really displaying that on the field."

Entering your fourth year, do you see your leadership stepping up this camp?

"As far as leadership goes, we have a good group of core guys. Curtis Lofton is a linebacker who calls all the plays; he directs the defense. You have Kenny Vaccaro coming back. You have Jairus Byrd at safety again. You've got Keenan Lewis. Everybody sort of has their guys, and for the defensive line it's everybody trying to help everybody else out."

How much difference can there be between years one and two under Rob Ryan?

"I think it's going to prove to be an immense advantage for us. That being said, I haven't had a second-year defensive coordinator in half-a-decade now. I'm pretty excited about this one."

You said you were looking for more cohesion. Do you sense it yet? Is everything a little bit second nature now?

"Yeah. With all the guys coming back that have played together, and again on defense we've lost a few guys, so we have some young guys stepping up. I think it's going to make us better for it anyways."

A lot of the players have discussed their rooms and how they may not be 'football friendly.' What is your stance?

"I'm here to play football and I'm here to take the field."

Is your room pink?

"I'm here to play football, put on my helmet, and put on pads."

Is it comfortable?

"The beds are nice. I get my full seven hours of sleep, put on my pads, and play football."

How have you improved as a pass-rusher from your time in college?

"I attribute that to just coming up the ranks. Rookie year, I had all the veterans ahead of me, so they taught me that way. I really just progressed every year. I sort of got the feel of it, sort of got how to not only become a better athlete but to stay a better athlete through sixteen games. Whereas in college, as a kid you go out there and if you get injured you keep playing through it. You don't really learn how to maintain your body. That's the big difference, is learning how to maintain your body and break down film and get ready for your opponent the next week."

You haven't been shy about your comments about winning a Super Bowl this year.

"If every year you're not aiming for the Super Bowl, then what are you aiming for? What is the aiming point? The point of the football season is to bring home that championship, and honestly that's what we're here to do. We're not here to be a good defense, we're here to be the best defense. We're not here to a good offense, we're here to be the best. We're all here to be the best that we can be, and so the highest achievement we can get is a Super Bowl."

How has Rob Ryan helped you in your development?

"Rob Ryan, from the jump, just came in and put in his defense, but implemented everyone's best talents in that defense. I think he just brings out the best in a lot of different people, and that's what you get."

What do you see the biggest change being from last year to now?

"We picked up Jairus (Byrd). We picked up Champ (Bailey). That automatically brings a higher level of competition with the defensive backs. Of course on the defensive line, you have Akiem (Hicks) coming into his third year. I'm pretty excited about that. You got Junior (Galette) getting ready. A couple of the first year guys showed some major talent: John Jenkins and Glenn Foster. They're going into their second year and that's sort of where the jump happens. For the defense, it's really exciting to be a part of that, just to see the transition over the next three weeks or however long we're going to be here."