New Orleans Saints players discuss preseason finale

QB #7 LUKE McCOWN

(on his performance) "I think as an offense we played well. We were efficient. We moved the ball. The tempo was key. We were in and out of the huddle. We got lined up. Our protection was set. Our run ID's were set the right way. We got the ball snapped. I thought that we were very efficient that way."

(on his review of his training camp) "I continued to get better. It never stops. The competition and evaluations never stop. It doesn't end because it's the fourth pre-season game. The mindset is to get better each week and to help Drew (Brees) and Ryan (Griffin) prepare. We want to feel equipped to endure any situation that might come up during the season."

DE #94 CAMERON JORDAN

(on the team's preseason production) "We have definitely become more of a cohesive unit since the beginning. We definitely have progressed every week. We really excited about how much we have advanced. Of course, we still have some things to tweak before getting ready for game one. I'm really looking forward to our challenge ahead."

(on the Atlanta matchup) "Everyone knows that we have a nice rivalry. We'll have a nice battle with a good opponent. That's exactly what we are expecting. Their fans will be rooting for them to rise up and it is our job to make sure that they don't."

RB #39 TRAVARIS CADET

(on evaluating the preseason) "There were some ups and downs. You see the mistakes that were made and you always try to go back and correct them. My job is to get better each and every day. We have to keep our eyes on the prize. I know the team will keep pulling each other up. It is a team thing and not an I thing. We got better throughout the pre-season and now we are ready for the regular season."

(on the young players' efforts tonight in their attempt to secure a roster spot) "It's not much different from when I came in as an undrafted rookie. It doesn't matter what year you are because every game matters. What you put on tape stays on tape. You want to represent yourself well when your name is on that jersey. It's an opportunity. You don't receive too many opportunities to play in this league. You need to take advantage of them and never get complacent. In this game there are going to be ups and downs, but it matters how you handle your failures."

LB #50 CURTIS LOFTON

(on the young players catching his eye during the preseason) "There are a few guys who have caught my eye by how they work on and off the field. This time is a rough time. I gave them some advice. I told them that just because you do not make the team does not mean you are not good enough to play in the league. It is a very tough team to make. I wish them the very best of luck and I am sure I'll see them down the road."