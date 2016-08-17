New Orleans Saints player quotes from the final day of practice at the Greenbrier

New Orleans Saints Tackle Zach Strief

2016 Training Camp Presented By Verizon Media Availability Transcript

Wednesday, August 17, 2016

How do you like training camp at The Greenbrier?

"I can't fathom that anyone is in a better situation. The facilities are incredible. Everything's close, the food is good, the weather is perfect. I couldn't imagine being in a better place. A place that's better for getting a team ready."

The perception is that the team goes 7-9 and the camp is soft. Can you address?

"We had very hard camps when we went 7-9 in Jackson, Mississippi. How do you explain that? But that's the thought. At the end of the day, we have to play better, we have to run the ball, we have to have better turnover ratios. In years we've done that, we win and other years we haven't. I don't know if a hot camp makes you hold onto the football or protect it more or run better. I don't buy that. Everyone wants an easy answer. That's a nice, easy answer. The reality is we weren't good enough the last two years to win more than seven games."

Have you detected a different tone about camp this year?

"I think the team is different. The team has worked hard. I think you wait in camp for the long practice where you go five or six days in a row and you get the practice where no one wants to be there. I didn't necessarily see that practice this year and I think in the warmup, this is the practice where all of a sudden the guys come together. In terms of a tone, the guys worked. Camp's not over. Camp is going to continue certainly in Houston and then in New Orleans. We have a lot left to do. I think was positive in that I think guys came to work."

How much of that is attributed to the young guys on the team as opposed to the structure?

"I think it's a combination of the two. I think when you say young guy, I think we have a lot of third and fourth year players that are becoming leaders. They might not realize it, but there might be a situation where they say they are going to bring guys along and they are working the right way. That's leadership in itself. Do the drill right, work hard, don't give up on any days. Run to the ball. That's what coaches preach. That's leadership and I think we have guys doing it and so in turn it's very hard to not be that way when the majority of the team is doing it the right way, the guys that aren't stick out. I think it's a combination of how the camp was presented to us and it was going to be tough and physical in that we had a lot of guys working the right way"

How is it having a young guy working with you in Andrus Peat as opposed to Jahri Evans?

"Yes (It's an adjustment), absolutely. Me and Ja' and it's like with Dan (Roushar) coming in, the new line coach and it's like what would you and Ja call for this and I'd say 'hey Ja', Ja' would go, yeah, that's what we were literally saying to each other, those were the words. When I said that, he knew what I was talking about. There's a lot more walking up to the ball, communication, in-stance communication, we both have to be comfortable where the other one's at. I can't look and see where he is. I have to know and trust where I think he's going to be. That's takes some time and obviously we didn't get a ton of reps early at that camp. He's a quick learner. Today we felt great together. I don't know why. I don't know if it continues into a game yet. We were working on those things. I think ultimately we're a pretty good fit next to each other right now and I'm excited for Andrus. Andrus is a good player and I think getting him settled in will help a lot."

He says he's the quietest guy in the room and knowing Jahri a little bit do you need him to be maybe not so quiet in that growth process?

"No, I think it's best for guys to be who they are. If you're a quiet guy, be quiet. Terron's (Armstead) not a vocal guy. That's fine. Be yourself. We're not trying to drag guys into being something they're not. Do I get him to communicate in his stance? Yes I do. That's the communication we need to have and he does it fine. Our room in terms of how guys get together and communicate has been really good. Yes, Andrus is quiet. That's totally fine. I talk up for both of us."

Give us an example of what feels more comfortable?