New Orleans Saints pick Stanford OT Andrus Peat in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft

In 2014 as a junior, Peat was voted second-team All-American by The A.P. He was an Outland Trophy semifinalist in 2014 and started the final 27 games of his career at Stanford. In 2013, he started all 14 games at left tackle, was All-Pac-12 second team and voted team's Most Outstanding Sophomore (Deswarte-Ellar Award). As a Freshman in 2012, he played in 13 games, missing one game with a hand injury. He averaged 20 snaps a game as part of a rotation at left tackle. He was rated a five-star prospect by Rivals at Corona del Sol (Ariz.) high school and a USA Today, Parade, SuperPrep and PrepStar All-American. He was named Frank Kush Offensive Lineman of the Year and also lettered in basketball. His father, Todd, played six seasons in the NFL (St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals: 1987-89 and Los Angeles Raiders: 1990, 1992-93). His brother, Todd, played football at Nebraska.