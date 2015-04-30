Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints pick Stanford OT Andrus Peat in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft

New Orleans Saints select Stanford OT Andrus Peat with the 13th pick of the NFL Draft

Apr 30, 2015 at 01:43 PM

NFL.com review of Stanford OT Andrus Peat (6-7, 313 LBs):

In 2014 as a junior, Peat was voted second-team All-American by The A.P. He was an Outland Trophy semifinalist in 2014 and started the final 27 games of his career at Stanford. In 2013, he started all 14 games at left tackle, was All-Pac-12 second team and voted team's Most Outstanding Sophomore (Deswarte-Ellar Award). As a Freshman in 2012, he played in 13 games, missing one game with a hand injury. He averaged 20 snaps a game as part of a rotation at left tackle. He was rated a five-star prospect by Rivals at Corona del Sol (Ariz.) high school and a USA Today, Parade, SuperPrep and PrepStar All-American. He was named Frank Kush Offensive Lineman of the Year and also lettered in basketball. His father, Todd, played six seasons in the NFL (St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals: 1987-89 and Los Angeles Raiders: 1990, 1992-93). His brother, Todd, played football at Nebraska.

New Orleans Saints First Round Draft Picks

Associated Press (and some trading cards) photos of all of the New Orleans Saints first round picks in team history. New Orleans Saints photos.

1967 (Pick No. 26) FB Leslie Kelley from Alabama
1968 (Pick No. 7) DE Kevin Hardy from Notre Dame
1969 (Pick No. 17) G John Shinners from Xavier
1970 (Pick No. 10) WR Ken Burrough from Texas Southern
1971 (Pick No. 2) QB Archie Manning from Ole Miss
1972 (Pick No. 8) G Royce Smith from Georgia
1974 (Pick No. 13) LB Rick Middleton from Ohio State
1975 (Pick No. 7) WR Larry Burton from Purdue
1975 (Pick No. 12) G Kurt Schumacher from Ohio State
1976 (Pick No. 3) RB Chuck Muncie from California
1977 (Pick No. 7) DE Joe Campbell from Maryland
1978 (Pick No. 3) WR Wes Chandler from Florida
1979 (Pick No. 11) K/P Russell Erxleben from Texas
1980 (Pick No. 12) OT Stan Brock from Colorado
1981 (Pick No. 1) RB George Rogers from South Carolina
1982 (Pick No. 13) WR Lindsay Scott from Georgia
1985 (Pick No. 24) LB Alvin Toles from Tennessee
1986 (Pick No. 6) OT Jim Dombrowski from Virginia
1987 (Pick No. 11) DE Shawn Knight from Brigham Young
1988 (Pick No. 24) RB Craig Heyward from Pittsburgh
1989 (Pick No. 19) DE Wayne Martin from Arkansas
1990 (Pick No. 14) DE Renaldo Turnbull from West Virginia
1992 (Pick No. 21) RB Vaughn Dunbar from Indiana
1993 (Pick 8) OT William Roaf from Louisiana Tech
1993 (Pick No. 20) TE Irv Smith from Notre Dame
1994 (Pick No. 13) DE Joe Johnson from Louisville
1995 (Pick No. 13) LB Mark Fields from Washington State
1996 (Pick No. 11) CB Alex Molden from Oregon
1997 (Pick No. 10) G Chris Naeole from Colorado
1998 (Pick No. 7) OT Kyle Turley from San Diego State
1999 (Pick No. 5) RB Ricky Williams from Texas
2001 (Pick 23) RB Deuce McAllister from Ole Miss
2002 (Pick No. 13) Donte' Stallworth from Tennessee
2002 (Pick No. 25) DE Charles Grant from Georgia
2003 (Pick No. 6) DT Johnathan Sullivan from Georgia
2004 (Pick No. 18) DE Will Smith from Ohio State
2005 (Pick No. 13) OT Jammal Brown from Oklahoma
2006 (Pick No. 2) RB Reggie Bush from USC
2007 (Pick No. 27) WR Robert Meachem from Tennessee
2008 (Pick No. 7) DT Sedrick Ellis from USC
Photos of safety Malcolm Jenkins during his first stint with the New Orleans Saints and his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Photos of safety Malcolm Jenkins during his first stint with the New Orleans Saints and his time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

2010 (Pick No. 32) DB Patrick Robinson from Florida State
2011 (Pick No. 24) DE Cameron Jordan from Cal
2011 (Pick No. 28) RB Mark Ingram from Alabama
2013 (Pick No. 14) S Kenny Vaccaro from Texas
2014 (Pick No. 20) WR Brandin Cooks from Oregon State
2015 Stanford (Pick No. 13) OT Andrus Peat
2015 (Pick 31) Clemson LB Stephone Anthony
2016 (Pick 12) Louisville DT Sheldon Rankins
