New Orleans Saints pass defense rose to occasion in first game against Buccaneers, seeks to duplicate that success

The Saints had significant success against Tampa Bay in the first game. The Saints sacked Jameis Winston six times (for minus-46 yards), posted eight quarterback hits and six passes defensed, and limited the Bucs to 158 net yards passing.

And New Orleans did what few teams have done to Evans – the Saints held him without a catch on three targets. Godwin had seven catches for 125 yards.

"They obviously found ways and weaknesses that they found in our (first) game, so they'll probably be attacking what we think we missed," rookie defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson said. "But we should go in with a new mind-set, like we never beat them, continue the high road and keep playing our best and keep doing what we can on defense to get the team a 'W.' "

They'll have to, knowing that Evans and Godwin will figure prominently in what the Bucs hope to achieve offensively.

"They're top five in receiving yards for a reason," Apple said. "They've got a great quarterback who knows how to get them the ball, and they get open. Their fast, big receivers and physical as well."

"Big, physical receivers who like to run in open space," Gardner-Johnson said. "They're good receivers, good hands. We've got to go out there, challenge them, play good football and play within ourselves in the defense."

The Saints may have to do so without cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Lattimore suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss against Atlanta, and he didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. He was instrumental in holding Evans without a catch and is in the middle of having, arguably, his best NFL season.

"Any time you might not have a player like Marshon, of course (it's a blow)," Apple said. "But we're going to always keep our same mentality out there. We want to attack the offense and take away their play-makers and limit their explosives."