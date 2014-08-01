New Orleans Saints open the preseason a week from today! Watch games online live and on-demand

The New Orleans Saints open the 2014 preseason against the St. Louis Rams a week from today!
Out-of-market fans can watch the Black and Gold's preseason games LIVE and on-demand on their computers and tablets with NFL Preseason Live.
NFL Preseason Live enables fans in the United States to watch every out-of-market preseason game live! All 65 NFL preseason games will be available on-demand and accessible on your tablet.
Fans will have the ability to:
Watch complete games online (or condensed versions)
*Listen to the gameday radio broadcast
*DVR Controls: Pause, rewind and replay live and archived game action.
*Multiple Camera Angles: Watch games with picture-in-picture, dual and quad view modes, so you can watch multiple games on the same screen.
*Big Play Markers: Instantly view the biggest and most pivotal plays of on-demand games
*Archives: Relive all the NFL action with full replays of games from 2009-2013
*Coaches Film: Get access to the same film from unique camera angles that NFL coaches and scouts watch to analyze games. For more information on Coaches Film go here. (For Game Pass and Game Rewind Only)
Below are different options for fans, in the United States and others internationally:
The Saints preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 23 will NOT be available through NFL Preseason Live as it will be nationally televised on CBS.**
*Sign up for Preseason Live for just $19.99 HERE! Access Through September 14, 2014
*Due to broadcast restrictions, all nationally-broadcast Preseason games are blacked out and all locally-televised Preseason games are blacked out in their home markets. Blacked-out games will be made available on-demand in the NFL Preseason Live archives. NFL Preseason Live is only available to users within the United States, Bermuda, Antigua, the Bahamas, and any U.S. territories, possessions and commonwealths (including American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands).
Photos of New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees vs the St. Louis Rams on Sunday, December 15, 2013 (New Orleans Saints photos)
