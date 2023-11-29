Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions

Ten Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Nov 29, 2023 at 03:32 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle DNP
S Marcus Maye Shoulder DNP
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP
WR Rashid Shaheed Thigh DNP
LB Pete Werner Shoulder/Oblique DNP
TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest LP
K Blake Grupe Right Groin LP
C Erik McCoy Shoulder LP
WR Chris Olave Concussion protocol LP
T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest/Knee LP

DETROIT LIONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday
LB Alex Anzalone Hand DNP
G Jonah Jackson Ankle/Wrist LP
RB David Montgomery Foot LP
S Tracy Walker Shoulder LP
S Ifeatu Melifonwu Hand LP
C Frank Ragnow Back/Toe FP

