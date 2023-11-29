Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|DNP
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|Thigh
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Shoulder/Oblique
|DNP
|TE
|Jimmy Graham
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|K
|Blake Grupe
|Right Groin
|LP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Shoulder
|LP
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Concussion protocol
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|NIR-Rest/Knee
|LP
DETROIT LIONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|LB
|Alex Anzalone
|Hand
|DNP
|G
|Jonah Jackson
|Ankle/Wrist
|LP
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Foot
|LP
|S
|Tracy Walker
|Shoulder
|LP
|S
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|Hand
|LP
|C
|Frank Ragnow
|Back/Toe
|FP