New Orleans Saints, NFL and Local Leaders Team Up for "Super Saturday of Service"

The New Orleans Saints teamed up with the NFL and local leaders for "Super Saturday of Service" around New Orleans on Saturday.

The day of service created an opportunity for both local and visiting volunteers to celebrate and participate in the renovations of five New Orleans Recreational Development Commission (NORDC) playgrounds, their communities and the current NFL Youth Education Town (YET).

"The greatest pleasure of being a Super Bowl host city is things like this that we get to keep and build on," New Orleans Saints Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board Rita Benson LeBlanc said at a press conference for the event. "We can't thank everybody enough for their efforts for helping the Play 60 efforts and helping kids stay active and stay healthy. They are our future."

The Super Saturday of Service celebrated $2 million worth of capital improvements at five NORDC sites and delivered opportunities for volunteers to invest "sweat equity" on Super Bowl weekend.

With matching funds from NFL Foundation, the City of New Orleans and the NORD Foundation, the volunteers completed major capital improvement projects at the Lyons Center (624 Louisiana Ave.), Hunter's Field (1600 North Claiborne St.), Kingswood Playground (Morrison near Gannon Rd.), Harrell Stadium (8600 S Carrollton Ave.) and Pontchartrain Park (corner of Press Dr. and Prentiss Ave.) prior to Super Bowl XLVII.