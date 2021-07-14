Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New England Patriots

Saints will face Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season

Jul 14, 2021 at 10:33 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints travel to Foxborough, Mass. for a Week 3 matchup against the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots (12:00 p.m. CDT) Sunday, Sept. 26. The Patriots were quite busy during the first week of free agency following the 2020 campaign. Entering it among the league leaders in salary cap space, the team went on to sign some of the highest-profile players available to bolster positions of need and raise the talent floor of the entire roster.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 3 opponent, the New England Patriots:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: New England Patriots

Opponent: New England Patriots

Coach: Bill Belichick

Quarterback: Cam Newton

2020 record: 7-9, third in AFC East

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 - Saints 20, Patriots 36

Patriots-Saints series record: Patriots lead 10-4-0

New England Patriots' 2020 season recap:

In their first season post-Tom Brady, the Patriots finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs. While the Patriots' special teams and defense struggled, their offense proved to be a liability, forcing costly turnovers and ultimately losing several games. It wasn't all doom and gloom for the Patriots in 2020 however. Cornerback J.C. Jackson stepped up as a ball-hawking corner and securing nine interceptions was a huge bright spot for New England.

Notable Patriots Roster Additions:

Notable Patriots Roster Losses:

  • Safety – Duron Harmon (Detroit Lions)
  • Linebacker – Jamie Collins (Detroit Lions)
  • Kicker – Stephen Gostkowski (Free Agency)

