2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New England Patriots

The New Orleans Saints travel to Foxborough, Mass. for a Week 3 matchup against the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots (12:00 p.m. CDT) Sunday, Sept. 26. The Patriots were quite busy during the first week of free agency following the 2020 campaign. Entering it among the league leaders in salary cap space, the team went on to sign some of the highest-profile players available to bolster positions of need and raise the talent floor of the entire roster.