New Orleans Saints - New England Patriots notebook

With the loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday, New Orleans drops to 0-1 on the preseason. The Saints return to action on Saturday, Aug. 20 when they visit the Houston Texans. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

· QB Drew Brees made the start and played the first series, completing his only pass, a 37-yard strike to WR Brandin Cooks.

· Playing all but one series of the first half, QB Garrett Grayson completed 10-of-16 passes for 133 yards with one interception.

· QB Luke McCown played the entire second half, finishing with 143 yards on 18-of-27 passing with one touchdown and one interception.

· RB Mark Ingram rushed for 18 yards on seven carries, adding two rushing touchdowns. Ingram has rushed for at least two scores three times over his career, last doing so on Oct. 15, 2015 vs. Atlanta.

· RB Tim Hightower carried it four times for two yards, while catching two passes for 22 yards with a long-reception of 16 yards.

· RB Daniel Lasco, chosen in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft, registered his first career rush in the third quarter, a 5-yard third-down rush that gained a first down. He rushed five times for 18 yards and added three catches for 23 yards.

· 2016 second-round draft choice WR Michael Thomas made a team-high four receptions for a team-high 67 yards, including a toe-tapping 25-yard catch along the sidelines in the first quarter.

· WR Tommylee Lewis caught three passes for 38 yards with a long-catch of 20 yards, and added a rush for a two-point conversion after the Saints' first score in the first quarter. He also returned one kick for 24 yards and one punt for 19 yards.

· WR Reggie Bell finished with eight yards on two catches, including a four-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

· TE Coby Fleener hauled in an 11-yard pass in the first quarter, marking his lone reception of the game and his first-career catch as a member of the Saints.

· DE Kasim Edebali recorded two sacks of Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo for a total loss of 20 yards, finishing with three tackles. In the regular season, Edebali has posted two or more sacks twice, last accomplishing the feat on Dec. 21, 2015 vs. Detroit.

· LB Craig Robertson tallied a team-high six total tackles, two of which were solo tackles.

· S Vonn Bell, selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft, opened his Saints career with three total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one pass defensed.

· LB Nate Stupar totaled four tackles, including one solo tackle, and added one pass breakup that prevented a touchdown in the end zone.

· 2016 first-round draft pick DT Sheldon Rankins finished his first career preseason contest with one tackle.

· In his first-career NFL action, DB Erik Harris made four tackles (two solo) and posted one pass defense.

· RB/RS Marcus Murphy posted two kickoff returns for 45 yards with a long return of 30 yards, and added 61 yards with a long return of 48 yards on three punt returns. He also rushed seven times for 22 yards and made three receptions for 18 yards. Murphy totaled 146 all-purpose yards.