New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Vikings | 2022 NFL Week 4

1. TIGHT SQUEEZE: With Andy Dalton at quarterback, the recipe doesn't change – the name of the game on offense is holding on to the football. The Saints have eight turnovers in the last two games, and that's about half a season's worth. Unsurprisingly, New Orleans lost both. Dalton hasn't taken a snap this year, but he's a veteran with 148 starts in his 12-year career. He knows the offense and he knows how to distribute the ball. The offensive line has to keep him clean against a tough Minnesota defensive front, and Dalton has to do his part by getting the ball out in a timely fashion. What New Orleans cannot do is continue to give up turnovers that result directly in points, as has been the case the past two games. The offense hasn't shown the ability to play well enough to overcome that.