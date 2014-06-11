New Orleans Saints minicamp: John DeShazier's five takeaways from Wednesday

1. It's worth noting that receiver Marques Colston has a bounce in his step, especially after spending virtually all offseason last year trying to recover from foot surgery. Colston, the New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and scoring, is healthy and that's a good sign. Don't fret over his diminished workload in minicamp or training camp – he needs to be kept fresh for the regular season.

2. Defensive end Cam Jordan has high goals set for himself and outside linebacker Junior Galette. The two combined for 24.5 sacks last season; Jordan believes they can bump that number up to 30 and both look as good, or better, physically as they did last season.

3. If defensive coordinator Rob Ryan wants to use a three-safety package in the secondary this season, he still will be able to do so with Kenny Vaccaro, Jairus Byrd and Rafael Bush. Bush had a breakout season last year (he's working with the No. 1 defense while Byrd recovers from back surgery), Vaccaro is improving by the day and cornerback Keenan Lewis calls Byrd a "baby Troy Polamalu." Lewis played in Pittsburgh with Polamalu, a future Hall of Famer with 32 career interceptions, 99 pass breakups and 13 forced fumbles, from 2009-12.

4. Another player whose return to health bears watching is right guard Jahri Evans. He was banged up last season, even as he was named to the Pro Bowl. A healthy Evans – and he is now – equals a better offensive line.