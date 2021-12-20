New Orleans Saints notes from 9-0 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints shut out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-0, their first shutout since a 20-0 win over next week's opponent, the Miami Dolphins in London's Wembley Stadium on Oct. 1, 2017. It was the 15th shutout in team history,
The Saints improve their record to 7-7, putting them in sole possession of second place in the NFC South and currently in the seventh and final postseason seed in the NFC.
The Saints improve their regular season record against the Buccaneers to 39-21 and give them their third consecutive regular season series sweep of Tampa Bay. It marks only the third time that the club swept a division opponent in the regular season series three straight times, having done so against the Los Angeles Rams as members of the NFC West from 1990-92 and with Tampa Bay from 2012-14. This win gives them their fourth consecutive road win against the Buccaneers and an 18-9 road record overall at Tampa Bay.
The Saints improve their road record in 2021 to 5-3, giving them winning road records in five consecutive seasons, leaving them only one short of a six-season streak from 1987-92.
The Saints' division record improves to 2-2.
The Saints extended their streak of regular season games without having been shut out to 318, dating to a 26-20 win at Tampa Bay on Sept. 6, 2002, at Raymond James Stadium, the longest running streak in the NFL.
The Saints held Tom Brady scoreless at halftime for only the 15th time in his career. The last time it happened he defeated Atlanta in Week 15, 2020. The only other time it happened was against the Saints, the Bucs lost 38-3 in Week 9, 2020, the largest losing deficit of Brady's career
Only two times have a Brady quarterbacked team been shut out, both when he was a member of the New England Patriots. The two games were Dec. 10, 2006, at Miami and Sept. 7, 2003, against Buffalo.
Defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded six solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble, which was recovered by cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Jordan has now surpassed the century mark joining Rickey Jackson as the only players to have 100 plus sacks with the Saints. They are the third pair of players to each top 100 plus sacks with the same team, joining a couple of legendary duos such as Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis from Colts, as well as Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan from the New York Giants. Jordan now takes sole possession of 37th all time in sack leaders surpassing Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett.
The Saints have intercepted Brady eight times in their last four regular-season matchups against the Bucs, with defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson picking Brady off in the fourth quarter.
Marquez Callaway had a season high six catches and career-high 112 receiving yards against the Bucs.
Demario Davis had a team high seven tackles, one stop for loss, and one pass defended.
Gardner-Johnson finished with a season high seven tackles and one interception.
Defensive end Marcus Davenport had three tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Davenport now has a team-leading 6.5 sacks, surpassing his career-high of six in 2019.
Defensive back J.T. Gray now has 17 special teams tackles, which is a career high.
Linebacker Andrew Dowell became the first NFL player in 2021 to record five special teams stops (four solo).
Quarterback Taysom Hill threw 13-of-27 for 154 yards. Hill also rushed the ball 11 times for 33 yards. He now has 311 yards rushing in 2021 which surpasses Archie Manning's 1973 season for fourth all-time.
Safety Malcom Jenkins accounted for four tackles (two solo). Jenkins played in his 101st career game as a Saint, becoming the 58th player to do so, moving into a tie with Larry Hardy, receiver Lance Moore and cornerback Toi Cook for 53rd on the club's all-time games played list.
Lattimore recorded four tackles (two solo) and two passes defended. He now has 18 passes defensed in 2021 to lead the NFL, tying his career-high total in 2017 when he captured Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season on December 19, 2021.