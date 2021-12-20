New Orleans Saints notes from 9-0 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Saints held Tom Brady scoreless at halftime for only the 15th time in his career. The last time it happened he defeated Atlanta in Week 15, 2020. The only other time it happened was against the Saints, the Bucs lost 38-3 in Week 9, 2020, the largest losing deficit of Brady's career

Only two times have a Brady quarterbacked team been shut out, both when he was a member of the New England Patriots. The two games were Dec. 10, 2006, at Miami and Sept. 7, 2003, against Buffalo.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded six solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble, which was recovered by cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Jordan has now surpassed the century mark joining Rickey Jackson as the only players to have 100 plus sacks with the Saints. They are the third pair of players to each top 100 plus sacks with the same team, joining a couple of legendary duos such as Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis from Colts, as well as Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan from the New York Giants. Jordan now takes sole possession of 37th all time in sack leaders surpassing Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett.