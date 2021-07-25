Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Miami Dolphins

Saints will face Dolphins on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 16

Jul 25, 2021 at 10:46 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Opponent-Profile-MIA

The New Orleans Saints will host Miami at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for a "Monday Night Football" matchup on ESPN. The Saints blanked the Dolphins 20-0 in Week 4 of the 2017 season in London.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 16 opponent, the Miami Dolphins:

gallery_coach_dolphins
Charles Krupa/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Miami Dolphins

Head Coach: Brian Flores

Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa

2020 record: 10-6, second in AFC East

Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 - Saints 20, Dolphins 0

Dolphins-Saints series record: Series tied 6-6-0

Related Links

gallery_qb_tagovailoa_dolphins
Adrian Kraus/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Miami Dolphins' 2020 season recap:

2020 was an important season for the Dolphins, who were able to post a winning record for the first time since 2016. The team finished 10-6 yet missed the playoffs in a heartbreaking fashion. However, many players and position groups showed they can play a pivotal role in the long-term success of the franchise. The defensive unit forced an NFL-best 29 turnovers and 18 interceptions while also tallying 41 sacks (10th best).

Notable Dolphins Roster Additions:

Notable Dolphins Roster Losses:

Quick links:
Saints Single Game Tickets | Saints Suites | Saints Season Tickets | Join the Saints Season Tickets Waitlist | How to Watch Saints vs. Dolphins

Related Content

news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Jets

Saints will face Jets in Week 14 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Dallas Cowboys

Saints will face Cowboys in 'Thursday Night Football' clash
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Buffalo Bills

Saints will face Bills on Thanksgiving on NBC
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Philadelphia Eagles

Saints will face Eagles in Week 11 on Fox
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tennessee Titans

Saints will face AFC foe in Week 10 on CBS
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Atlanta Falcons

Saints will face arch-rival Falcons in Week 9 and Week 18
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints will face division rival and the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 8 and Week 15
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Seattle Seahawks

Saints will travel to Seattle for a Week 7 'Monday Night Football' showdown
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Washington Football Team

Saints will travel to Washington in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Giants

Saints will host Giants in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season
news

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New England Patriots

Saints will face Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season
Advertising