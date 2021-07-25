2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins' 2020 season recap:

2020 was an important season for the Dolphins, who were able to post a winning record for the first time since 2016. The team finished 10-6 yet missed the playoffs in a heartbreaking fashion. However, many players and position groups showed they can play a pivotal role in the long-term success of the franchise. The defensive unit forced an NFL-best 29 turnovers and 18 interceptions while also tallying 41 sacks (10th best).