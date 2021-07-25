2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Miami Dolphins

The New Orleans Saints will host Miami at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 for a "Monday Night Football" matchup on ESPN. The Saints blanked the Dolphins 20-0 in Week 4 of the 2017 season in London.
Let's take a deeper look at the Saints' Week 16 opponent, the Miami Dolphins:
Meet Your Saints Opponent: Miami Dolphins
Head Coach: Brian Flores
Quarterback: Tua Tagovailoa
2020 record: 10-6, second in AFC East
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 - Saints 20, Dolphins 0
Dolphins-Saints series record: Series tied 6-6-0
Miami Dolphins' 2020 season recap:
2020 was an important season for the Dolphins, who were able to post a winning record for the first time since 2016. The team finished 10-6 yet missed the playoffs in a heartbreaking fashion. However, many players and position groups showed they can play a pivotal role in the long-term success of the franchise. The defensive unit forced an NFL-best 29 turnovers and 18 interceptions while also tallying 41 sacks (10th best).
Notable Dolphins Roster Additions:
- Wide receiver – Will Fuller
- Quarterback – Jacoby Brissett
- Running back – Malcolm Brown
Notable Dolphins Roster Losses:
- Quarterback - Ryan Fitzpatrick (Washington Football Team)
- Linebacker – Kyle Van Noy (New England Patriots)
- Running back – Matt Breida (Buffalo Bills)