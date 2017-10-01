Game recap: New Orleans Saints 20, Miami Dolphins 0

London - The New Orleans Saints ended their week-long British adventure on a winning note Sunday at Wembley Stadium with a 20-0 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

The Saints (2-2), who flew to London immediately following their win at Charlotte last Sunday, had to rely on their defense early but generated enough offense in the second half to win their second consecutive game this season and in London.

Cornerback Ken Crawley came up with the play of the game on the first drive, intercepting Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler in the end zone to end a strong Miami (1-2) scoring chance. After surrendeing 81 yards on that possession, the Saints defense shut down Miami the rest of the game and recorded their first shutout since 2012.

The 84,423 fans weren't treated to the greatest display of American football as there were a combined 19 penalties and precious few big plays.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz scored the first points on a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. The Saints had the opening possession of the second half and marched for a touchdown, a 4-yard pass from quarterback Drew Brees to Michael Thomas, who had another huge game (eight catches for 89 yards). Lutz added a 45-yarder in the fourth quarter. Rookie Alvin Kamara capped the scoring by taking a shuttle pass from Brees 12 yards for a score with 3:57 to play. It was Kamara's 10th reception.

It was the best defensive performance of the season for the Saints as they held Cutler and the Miami offense under 200 yards. Linebacker A.J. Klein, safety Rafael Bush, defensive tackle David Onyemata and defensive end Cameron Jordan had sacks and Jordan forced a fumble that the Saints nearly recovered. The Dolphins were 1 of 9 on third down and held the ball for fewer than 25 minutes. It was the second consecutive excellent performance for the defense, which last week held Carolina to 13 points and 288 yards of offense.

The Saints lost three players to injury during the game, tight end Josh Hill, linebacker Alex Anzalone and right tackle Zach Strief, who was returning after missing the past two games.

The Saints have their bye next week and won't play again until they host the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Bezn Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 15.

New Orleans Saints key stats

Drew Brees, 29 of 41 for 268 yards and two TDs

Mark Ingram II, 14 carries for 45 yards

Michael Thomas, eight receptions for 89 yards and 1 TD

Miami Dolphins key stats

Jay Cutler, 20 of 28 for 164 yards one interception

Jay Ajayi, 12 carries for 46 yards