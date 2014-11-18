New Orleans Saints/Louisiana National Guard High School Coach of the Week is Ryan Manale

The New Orleans Saints/Louisiana National Guard Coach of the Week goes to Ryan Manale of De LaSalle High School.
It has been a long time since De LaSalle hosted a playoff game or won a playoff game. On Friday, Nov. 14 Manale and the Cavaliers ended the streak of three straight first round playoff losses. No. 6 ranked De LaSalle hosted their first round playoff game against No. 11 Vanderbilt Catholic at Joe Brown Park. Coach Manale and the Cavaliers struck first. The Cavaliers went into halftime with a commanding 27-7 led and were en route to their first playoff victory in 45 years.
Congratulations to Ryan Manale and the De LaSalle Cavaliers. They will play their next playoff game against No.3 St. Charles Catholic in Laplace this Friday, Nov. 21.
To see the full story of Coach Manale please watch Outside the Huddle this Thursday 6 p.m. on CST.