Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints/Louisiana National Guard High School Coach of the Week is Ryan Manale

Manale coaches De LaSalle High School

Nov 18, 2014 at 06:53 AM

The New Orleans Saints/Louisiana National Guard Coach of the Week goes to Ryan Manale of De LaSalle High School.

It has been a long time since De LaSalle hosted a playoff game or won a playoff game. On Friday, Nov. 14 Manale and the Cavaliers ended the streak of three straight first round playoff losses. No. 6 ranked De LaSalle hosted their first round playoff game against No. 11 Vanderbilt Catholic at Joe Brown Park. Coach Manale and the Cavaliers struck first. The Cavaliers went into halftime with a commanding 27-7 led and were en route to their first playoff victory in 45 years.

Congratulations to Ryan Manale and the De LaSalle Cavaliers. They will play their next playoff game against No.3 St. Charles Catholic in Laplace this Friday, Nov. 21.

To see the full story of Coach Manale please watch Outside the Huddle this Thursday 6 p.m. on CST.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Rookie Trevor Penning joins the squad

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Tight ends

Coach Dennis Allen has Taysom Hill focusing on tight end

news

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

He has appeared in five games in the past three seasons

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints have versatility in backfield

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston is back as the team's starter

news

Jameis Winston working tirelessly to return to form at quarterback for New Orleans Saints

'Just ready to get taken off the leash'

news

Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Wednesday, June 15

Chris Olave turns in the Play of the Day

news

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram sticks with what has worked

'Nothing crazy, no secret recipe, just hard work and consistency'

news

New Orleans Saints get kick-start with healthy Wil Lutz

'One of of the issues that we had last year is that we didn't kick it through the uprights as many times as we needed to'

news

Observations from New Orleans Saints minicamp 2022 | Tuesday, June 14

Team had 100 percent attendance

news

Trevor Penning leaning into technical aspects of playing offensive tackle with New Orleans Saints

'You didn't need it in college. You were more physically gifted than a lot of them'

Advertising