New Orleans Saints, linebacker Kwon Alexander to reunite

The New Orleans Saints defense and linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ were a snug fit last season, after the former LSU standout was traded to the Saints in November.

Alexander started all seven games he played for the Saints, and totaled 27 tackles, four passes defensed and two fumble recoveries before tearing his Achilles in Week 16.

The two parties Tuesday, Aug. 3 agreed to run it back, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract.

"All offseason, he's someone we've really paid close attention to where he's at with his rehab," Saints Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday of the unrestricted free agent. "He's someone we wanted to have back and it was just a matter of working out the right contract.

"He'll get in today (Wednesday). We're going to be slow with his acclimation. He's done a great job with his rehab, but the worst thing we could do is throw him right back out into practice. He'll be with us on the roster, all those things, in meetings, but there'll be a little bit of an acclimation period before he's ready to go."

Payton joked that Alexander's relentless presence won him over.

"I told him I got tired of his social media workouts," he said, smiling. "He was just wearing me out."

In seriousness, Payton said the posted workouts, while impressive, weren't necessary for the team to make its decision.

"We have pretty good information relative to where he's at," Payton said. "But don't let any of that mislead you; it's still a significant injury that takes time and we'll be smart with getting him up to speed."

Payton said there is no assurance that Alexander will be ready for the regular season opener.

"I think that's early," he said. "Based on the way he's moving around, it looks like he can be. But we'll see. I'm glad he's back with us, though.