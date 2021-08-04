Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Wednesday, Aug. 4

Rushing attack

We talked about Tuesday's lack of offense a day ago, but Wednesday that changed for the better, specifically in the running game. More of a physical, run heavy practice Wednesday, several long runs were there by different running backs. On the first play, Alvin Kamara went off right tackle for a 15 yard gain. ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ went for a big gain on a run off the left side helped by a great block from tight end Adam Trautman. Another long run by Kamara on a toss sweep to the right sprung by right guard Cesar Ruiz. But the longest run of the day would have gone for at least 30 yards by Tony Jones Jr. helped by a great block by right tackle Kyle Murphy. The best friend to a quarterback is the running game, and after Wednesday's practice, whomever is named the starter had to be encouraged by what he saw.