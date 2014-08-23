New Orleans Saints lead Colts 14-7 after first quarter

First quarter update: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was sharp Saturday night in his 2014 preseason debut against the Indianapolis Colts. He led the team on an 80-yard scoring drive on its first possession, capped by a 3-yard TD pass to fullback Austin Johnson.

Brees led the Saints on another scoring drive to end the period as he hit longtime favorite target Marques Colston for a 13-yard touchdown.

The Colts scored when Luck hit tight end Coby Fleener for a 21-yard score on a busted coverage by the Saints' secondary.

Safety Kenny Vaccaro made a diving interception of a Luck pass to end the Colts' next drive.