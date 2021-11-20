New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Philadelphia Eagles | NFL Week 11

5. HELP THE HELPER: Nits can be picked but in all honesty, quarterback Trevor Siemian pretty much has done exactly what he has needed to do in order to put the Saints in position to win in his two starts. He needs a little more help from his teammates. We mentioned the kicking game already, but that also means the offensive line needs to hold up better than it did against the Titans, who sacked Siemian four times. That's asking a lot, because the Saints' offensive line has been in a constant state of transition this season; you probably can count on fingers and toes the number of game reps played by the projected five starters of left tackle Terron Armstead, left guard Andrus Peat, center Erik McCoy, right guard Cesar Ruiz and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk. Ramczyk (knee) is ailing and might miss this game, Peat already is out and Armstead could miss his second straight week. Still, Siemian has to be protected, especially from Philly's interior pass rush (defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has been a thorn for NFL teams for years). And when he's protected, and his passes are on target, receivers have to do their part of the equation and catch the passes. This could be a major game for Deonte Harris, who has been the team's most explosive offensive player.