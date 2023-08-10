New Orleans Saints and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk have found right maintenance program

Ryan Ramczyk doesn't know if, or how much, he'll play in the New Orleans Saints' preseason opener against Kansas City on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

"I'm assuming I'm playing, but I don't know," the Saints' right tackle said Thursday.

Truth is, the seven-year veteran, who's one of the most accomplished offensive linemen in franchise history – a three-time All-Pro, from 2018-20 – probably doesn't need much work, if any, even though the Saints have a new starting quarterback in Derek Carr﻿.

"I think there's a different dynamic there," he said. "Hearing his cadence – sometimes you can take for granted that a cadence is a cadence – but each quarterback has little, different nuances there. So I think getting a ton of reps with him is beneficial, and we have a lot of walk-through reps during camp as well, so it's been good to get a lot of reps with him. Because it is very important."

But it's just as important for the Saints to make sure that Ramczyk is available. And his maintenance program has been critical to him and New Orleans the past two seasons. That program, including rest days during training camp and during the regular season, has been so successful that Ramczyk said essentially nothing has changed from last year.