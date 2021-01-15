Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints to host 500 vaccinated workers from Ochsner Health, LCMC Health at Divisional Round game

Saints play host to Buccaneers on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Jan 15, 2021 at 12:15 PM
New Orleans Saints

In an effort to raise awareness for and promote the importance of vaccination, a total of 500 vaccinated health-care workers from Ochsner Health and LCMC Health have been selected to attend Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

During the Saints' Wild Card victory against the Chicago Bears, the Saints hosted a total of 250 vaccinated health-care workers from Ochsner Health and LCMC Health.

Each week, as part of the game day celebrations, the Saints along with Ochsner Health select an "Ochsner Hero" of the game. This week, Dr. Veronica Gillespie was surprised via a video conferencing call by Saints Legend Jabari Greer. Dr. Gillespie serves as the section head at women's services at Ochsner Medical Center-Kenner and was among the first at the hospital to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

"This is just a small gesture to recognize the incredible work these men and women have completed over the last year," said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "These front-line workers are absolutely critical to the health and safety of our communities and we could not be happier to have them join us in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Sunday with the other 3,000 Saints fans while we take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers."

"Getting the Covid-19 vaccination is one of the most important tools to ending this pandemic. We greatly appreciate the New Orleans Saints' effort to drive awareness to the importance of getting the vaccine and in inviting our health-care heroes to this weekend's playoff game," said David Gaines, senior vice president of public affairs and chief executive officer of system retail, Ochsner Health. "They are excited and ready to safely cheer on the Saints!"

"As many health-care heroes complete their vaccinations, it is a wonderful gesture for some of them to be offered tickets to the Saints playoff game this weekend," said Greg Feirn, CEO, LCMC Health. "Getting the Covid-19 vaccination will move us closer to the day when we can all stand together and bring back true home-field advantage."

