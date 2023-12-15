Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 15 vs. New York Giants

Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the New York Giants during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Isaiah Foskey
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|T/G
|Andrus Peat
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Foot/Left Hand
|LP
|LP
|FP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|Thigh
|LP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|NIR-Rest/Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Jamaal Williams
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DE
|Payton Turner*
|Toe
|LP
|Out
*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DB
|Cor'Dale Flott
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|DL
|Dexter Lawrence
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Evan Neal
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Doubtful
|LB
|Azeez Ojulari
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|DL
|A'Shawn Robinson
|Hamstring/Finger
|LP
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Parris Campbell
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Isaiah Simmons
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Darren Waller*
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|LB
|Cam Brown
|Hamstring
|LP
|OL
|Justin Pugh
|Calf
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|Quadricep
|LP
* Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice