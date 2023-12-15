Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 15 vs. New York Giants

Three Saints listed as OUT for Sunday vs. Giants

Dec 15, 2023 at 02:14 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 15 game against the New York Giants during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Chris Olave Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable
T/G Andrus Peat Illness DNP FP FP
QB Taysom Hill Foot/Left Hand LP LP FP
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle LP LP LP
WR Rashid Shaheed Thigh LP LP FP
T Ryan Ramczyk NIR-Rest/Knee LP LP LP Questionable
RB Jamaal Williams Groin LP LP LP Questionable
DE Payton Turner* Toe LP Out

*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.

NEW YORK GIANTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DB Cor'Dale Flott Shoulder LP LP LP
DL Dexter Lawrence Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
T Evan Neal Ankle LP LP LP Doubtful
LB Azeez Ojulari Shoulder LP FP FP
DL A'Shawn Robinson Hamstring/Finger LP LP LP
WR Parris Campbell Knee FP FP FP
LB Isaiah Simmons Ankle LP LP
TE Darren Waller* Hamstring LP LP Questionable
LB Cam Brown Hamstring LP
OL Justin Pugh Calf LP Questionable
WR Wan'Dale Robinson Quadricep LP

* Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice

