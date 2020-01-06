Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints had two chances in five-play stretch in fourth quarter to take late lead against Minnesota

Lost fumble and runner down by contact ended two scoring opportunities

Jan 06, 2020 at 11:42 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-NOSMIN-Final-010520-0284
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings battle it out in the Wild Card matchup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

A fumble that was.

A fumble that wasn't.

Two opportunities to take the lead.

Neither panned out.

In a span of five plays in the fourth quarter, the New Orleans Saints experienced a range of emotions that ran from high, to low, to ecstatic, to deflating in their 26-20, overtime loss to Minnesota in their NFC Wild Card playoff game Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints trailed 20-17 with 4:26 left in regulation while in the midst of the first high: first-and-10 from the Vikings' 20-yard line, on the move, within sniffing distance of a lead-taking touchdown. But then came the first low: On that play, quarterback Drew Brees was pressured and hit, and while Danielle Hunter was completing the sack, he struck Brees' right arm and the blow jarred the ball loose from Brees' right hand. Minnesota defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes recovered at the 37.

Four plays later, the next high: On first-and-10 from the Vikings' 47, Saints linebacker A.J. Klein tackled running back Dalvin Cook for an 8-yard loss. And during the wrap-and-roll, Cook lost his handle on the football. The ball popped straight up, Saints safety Vonn Bell caught it in stride and ran 38 yards untouched for what would have been the lead-taking touchdown.

But then, the low: On the wrap-and-roll, Cook's knee touched before he lost possession. Instead of a score, a 7-yard loss and Vikings possession.

The Saints still completed the stop on the drive and forced a punt. And they took that possession to drive for a tying field goal with two seconds left in regulation, to force overtime.

But the potential touchdown drive on offense that was halted by the lost fumble, and the possible fumble return for a touchdown that was negated because the runner was down, were two plays the prevented the Saints from surging ahead and riding the momentum to the finish. They were a pivotal 1-2 punch that didn't go New Orleans' way, on a day when not enough things went New Orleans' way.

Gallery-NOSMIN-Final-010520-0286
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
news

New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add defensive back to roster
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway enters second season as pivotal player for New Orleans Saints

'He's got some juice to him, the guys want to be around him'
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm playing this week, for sure'
news

Defensive tackles inexperienced as New Orleans Saints, but ready for season opener

'You've been dreaming about this your whole life, and who wouldn't want to have a bigger role in the NFL?'
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown

Ohio State top college for Saints players
Advertising