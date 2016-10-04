New Orleans Saints fantasy forecast for Week 5

The 2016 Fantasy Football schedule enters Week 5, and Jake Ciely (@allinkid) of *RotoExperts.com is providing exclusive expert Fantasy coverage for NewOrleansSaints.com. Throughout the season, Jake will give you the expert deal on Saints players from Fantasy perspectives, while letting you know which performers will help you take home a championship.*

The Saints head into their bye fresh off a 35-34 win against the Chargers in San Diego. They get a full two weeks to prepare for an important home matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw two more touchdowns against the Chargers and now has 10 to go along with 1,269 passing yards. Brees is the second best fantasy quarterback with 83.76 fantasy points on NFL.com and is well on his way to a Top 3 finish.

With the Saints on a bye, Brees' owners have a few options with nice matchups in Week 5. Brian Hoyer has a terrific one with the Colts, and he is coming off consecutive games of 300-plus yards and two touchdowns. If Hoyer isn't available, Carson Wentz is fresh off his bye and in Detroit, which is another good matchup. Wentz has five touchdowns and no interceptions in the first three games, and the Lions allow the second most Fantasy points to quarterbacks. Shallower leaguers can grab Matt Ryan (58.2 percent owned) or Dak Prescott (36.0 percent) even though they have tougher matchups with the Broncos and Bengals, respectively. Ryan has been too good to worry about a tough opponent. Back to deeper options, Trevor Siemian has a great matchup at home against the Falcons, a team allowing the most Fantasy points to quarterbacks. If he cannot go, though, because of a shoulder injury, you can also consider Paxton Lynch.

Mark Ingram scored for the second straight week, this time rushing instead of receiving, and heads into the bye with 346 total yards and two touchdowns, good for RB16 on the year. Ingram's Fantasy season will get even better as the touchdowns start to come regularly, as they did the past two weeks.

The first replacement option for Ingram's owners is Jordan Howard, who is still available in more than 50 percent of NFL.com leagues. Howard had 111 rushing yards and 21 receiving in his first start. With the Colts on tap, a team allowing the fourth most Fantasy points to running backs, Howard is firmly in the RB2 discussion with potential for a RB1 return. Terrance West is another strong option for Week 5. The Ravens turned to West as their lead back in Week 4 and he rewarded them with 113 yards and a touchdown. The Redskins at home give West a good chance to post back-to-back big weeks. Deeper leaguers can look to Fozzy Whittaker and James White. Whittaker had just six yards rushing but added 86 receiving and faces a forgiving Buccaneers' defense. As for White, like Whittaker he's better for PPR leagues, but people have overlooked White so far. Tom Brady returns this week, and we've seen how valuable the pass-catching running back is for the Patriots with Brady under center. Don't forget about White if you're running back needy.

Brandin Cooks, Willie Snead and Michael Thomas enter the bye with strong numbers for each. Cooks has 255 yards, Snead 249 and Thomas 229, and all three receivers have two touchdowns each. It's not easy replacing receivers on an offense with this kind of firepower, but you have options.

Surprisingly, Terrelle Pryor is still available in more than 50 percent of NFL.com leagues and is not only a must-grab but also a must-start. Tyrell Williams has stepped up for the Chargers, not only seeing significant time on the field but also has at least 40 yards in each game. Quincy Enunwa is just owned in 18.5 percent of leagues and has 30.3 Fantasy points, good for WR36 on the year. The Jets head to Pittsburgh in what should be a high-scoring affair. Jamison Crowder had his first quiet week but still ranks as WR35 on the year and should get back on track in Week 5. Steve Smith more than got on track last week with 111 yards and a touchdown, ranks as WR27 and now faces the Redskins. He's an immediate pickup and plug-in option. As with James White, people haven't given Chris Hogan much attention, but everyone in that offense is better with Brady playing, as the Patriots need a reliable option after Julian Edelman. Hogan has the potential to become the team's second best receiver and is worth a pickup in deeper leagues. Phillip Dorsett has a similarly low ownership (4.0 percent) and is a better option, not only because of his big-play ability, but the Colts also host the Bears and will be passing plenty in Week 5.

Coby Fleener had a huge Week 3 and hits the bye with 163 yards and touchdown, good for TE12. Zach Miller has shown great chemistry with Brian Hoyer with 109 yards and three touchdowns over the last two weeks. As mentioned, the matchup with the Colts is one to take advantage of. No team has allowed more touchdowns to tight ends than the Lions (six) and Zach Ertz was dropped in many leagues, as his ownership is down to 70.4 percent. Make sure he's not available in your league. If so, Miller makes a nice replacement, as do Eric Ebron and Dennis Pitta. Both have ownership percentages under 25, and both have been quite good so far. Ebron is TE10 on the season with 210 yards and a touchdown, and Pitta has 200 yards so far, including a 102-yard game in Week 2.

If you're looking for defenses to stream with low ownerships, the Bears are a sneaky play. They have seven points in two games, and a matchup with the Colts gives them a high opportunity for sacks and interceptions despite the likelihood of several points allowed. You can strongly consider the 49ers too, as not only are they the 14th best DST so far, but they get the Cardinals on a short week for Thursday night football. Lastly, the Steelers are just 36.8 percent owned and face the Jets and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who already has 10 interceptions. Despite being the top scoring Fantasy kicker, Dustin Hopkins is still just 39.8 percent owned. Matt Bryant is third in scoring, and despite Matt Ryan's success drawing attention, few have picked up Bryant, as he's still owned in less than 15 percent of NFL.com leagues.