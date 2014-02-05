New Orleans Saints fans vote Dallas Cowboys game as road contest they're most excited about

New Orleans Saints fans voted the Dallas Cowboys as the team they're most excited about facing on the road in the 2014 season in a poll on the team's website Tuesday.

Of the 655 votes, the Cowboys received 34 percent of the vote followed by the Carolina Panthers (22 percent) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (18 percent) to round out the top three.

Along with the NFC South, Cowboys and Steelers, the Saints will travel to face the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions.