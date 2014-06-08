Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints fans describe the struggle of the offseason

New Orleans Saints fans tweeted examples of #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle on Sunday

Jun 08, 2014 at 10:14 AM

2013 New Orleans Saints photos - Top 100 Fan Photos

The top 100 New Orleans Saints photos of fans from the 2013 season

No Title
1 / 100
No Title
2 / 100
No Title
3 / 100
No Title
4 / 100
No Title
5 / 100
No Title
6 / 100
No Title
7 / 100
No Title
8 / 100
No Title
9 / 100
No Title
10 / 100
No Title
11 / 100
No Title
12 / 100
No Title
13 / 100
No Title
14 / 100
No Title
15 / 100
No Title
16 / 100
No Title
17 / 100
No Title
18 / 100
No Title
19 / 100
No Title
20 / 100
No Title
21 / 100
No Title
22 / 100
No Title
23 / 100
No Title
24 / 100
No Title
25 / 100
No Title
26 / 100
No Title
27 / 100
No Title
28 / 100
No Title
29 / 100
No Title
30 / 100
No Title
31 / 100
No Title
32 / 100
No Title
33 / 100
No Title
34 / 100
No Title
35 / 100
No Title
36 / 100
No Title
37 / 100
No Title
38 / 100
No Title
39 / 100
No Title
40 / 100
No Title
41 / 100
No Title
42 / 100
No Title
43 / 100
No Title
44 / 100
No Title
45 / 100
No Title
46 / 100
No Title
47 / 100
No Title
48 / 100
No Title
49 / 100
No Title
50 / 100
No Title
51 / 100
No Title
52 / 100
No Title
53 / 100
No Title
54 / 100
No Title
55 / 100
No Title
56 / 100
No Title
57 / 100
No Title
58 / 100
No Title
59 / 100
No Title
60 / 100
No Title
61 / 100
No Title
62 / 100
No Title
63 / 100
No Title
64 / 100
No Title
65 / 100
No Title
66 / 100
No Title
67 / 100
No Title
68 / 100
No Title
69 / 100
No Title
70 / 100
No Title
71 / 100
No Title
72 / 100
No Title
73 / 100
No Title
74 / 100
No Title
75 / 100
No Title
76 / 100
No Title
77 / 100
No Title
78 / 100
No Title
79 / 100
No Title
80 / 100
No Title
81 / 100
No Title
82 / 100
No Title
83 / 100
No Title
84 / 100
No Title
85 / 100
No Title
86 / 100
No Title
87 / 100
No Title
88 / 100
No Title
89 / 100
No Title
90 / 100
No Title
91 / 100
No Title
92 / 100
No Title
93 / 100
No Title
94 / 100
No Title
95 / 100
No Title
96 / 100
No Title
97 / 100
No Title
98 / 100
No Title
99 / 100
No Title
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The offseason can be a struggle for New Orleans Saints fans.

There are 209 days between the end of the 2013 Saints season and the team's 2014 preseason opener.

On Sunday, the @Saints encouraged fans to tweet their struggles of the offseason. Below is a collection of #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle tweets:

Reply with your #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle and we will RT our favorites! — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 8, 2014

@Saints yelling Who Dat uncontrollably! #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — Julia Joseph (@JuliaJfootball) June 8, 2014

@Saints I'm doing the unthinkable - cleaning my garage on a Sunday #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — eggheadwhodat (@eggheadwhodat) June 8, 2014

@Saints Deciding which Saint to take first in your fantasy draft. It's like picking your favorite kid. #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — Iowa Who Dats (@IowaWhoDats) June 8, 2014

@Saints not being able to go welcome the team back from the airport after an away game  #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — ⚜Megan⚜ (@lilmisswhodat23) June 8, 2014

@Saints Getting excited on Sunday mornings...then you realize it's off season.#SaintsFansOffseasonStruggleSHANSHAN14 (@SHANshan2012) June 8, 2014

@Saints Realizing I have absolutely nothing to contribute to social media without a game day!! #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — Ginny Daily (@ginnydaily) June 8, 2014

@Saints realizing that sunday bbq pits and crawfish boiling pots are missing an ingredient, SAINTS GAME!! #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggles — Emmanuel Lewis (@shoepick22) June 8, 2014

@Saints having Sunday off work and not having anything to look forward to! #Saintsfanoffseasonstruggle — Christal Glattfelder (@Lady_SoulPunk) June 8, 2014

I finally have a Sunday off and of course it is the off season. @Saints #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — James Shafer (@XJamesXEdgeX) June 8, 2014

@Saints not having ANYTHING to do on Sundays. So you waist your day away on Netflix #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — WHO DAT NATION (@ZarahBrees) June 8, 2014

@Saints taking a long nap, hoping to wake up and it will be football season again.#SaintsFansOffSeasonStruggle — Mel (@mellie4) June 8, 2014

@Saints responding to all questions of "who?" with "dat!" just to be able to shout it. #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — Maya Golden (@Maya_Golden) June 8, 2014

@Saints needing a tv channel dedicated to just the @Saints so fans could just watch games. We need football #SaintsFansOffSeasonStruggle — Nicole Landry (@nicole370) June 8, 2014

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
news

New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add defensive back to roster
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway enters second season as pivotal player for New Orleans Saints

'He's got some juice to him, the guys want to be around him'
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm playing this week, for sure'
news

Defensive tackles inexperienced as New Orleans Saints, but ready for season opener

'You've been dreaming about this your whole life, and who wouldn't want to have a bigger role in the NFL?'
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown

Ohio State top college for Saints players
Advertising