New Orleans Saints fans describe the struggle of the offseason

The top 100 New Orleans Saints photos of fans from the 2013 season
The offseason can be a struggle for New Orleans Saints fans.
There are 209 days between the end of the 2013 Saints season and the team's 2014 preseason opener.
On Sunday, the @Saints encouraged fans to tweet their struggles of the offseason. Below is a collection of #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle tweets:
Reply with your #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle and we will RT our favorites! — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) June 8, 2014
@Saints yelling Who Dat uncontrollably! #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — Julia Joseph (@JuliaJfootball) June 8, 2014
@Saints I'm doing the unthinkable - cleaning my garage on a Sunday #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — eggheadwhodat (@eggheadwhodat) June 8, 2014
@Saints Deciding which Saint to take first in your fantasy draft. It's like picking your favorite kid. #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — Iowa Who Dats (@IowaWhoDats) June 8, 2014
@Saints not being able to go welcome the team back from the airport after an away game #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — ⚜Megan⚜ (@lilmisswhodat23) June 8, 2014
@Saints Getting excited on Sunday mornings...then you realize it's off season.#SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — SHANSHAN14 (@SHANshan2012) June 8, 2014
@Saints Realizing I have absolutely nothing to contribute to social media without a game day!! #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — Ginny Daily (@ginnydaily) June 8, 2014
@Saints realizing that sunday bbq pits and crawfish boiling pots are missing an ingredient, SAINTS GAME!! #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggles — Emmanuel Lewis (@shoepick22) June 8, 2014
@Saints having Sunday off work and not having anything to look forward to! #Saintsfanoffseasonstruggle — Christal Glattfelder (@Lady_SoulPunk) June 8, 2014
I finally have a Sunday off and of course it is the off season. @Saints #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — James Shafer (@XJamesXEdgeX) June 8, 2014
@Saints not having ANYTHING to do on Sundays. So you waist your day away on Netflix #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — WHO DAT NATION (@ZarahBrees) June 8, 2014
@Saints taking a long nap, hoping to wake up and it will be football season again.#SaintsFansOffSeasonStruggle — Mel (@mellie4) June 8, 2014
@Saints responding to all questions of "who?" with "dat!" just to be able to shout it. #SaintsFansOffseasonStruggle — Maya Golden (@Maya_Golden) June 8, 2014
@Saints needing a tv channel dedicated to just the @Saints so fans could just watch games. We need football #SaintsFansOffSeasonStruggle — Nicole Landry (@nicole370) June 8, 2014