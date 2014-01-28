New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 28, 2014

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, January 28, 2014:
On this day in 1971, the New Orleans Saints drafted Ole Miss QB Archie Manning with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.
A product of the University of Mississippi, Manning quickly became known as one of the most dynamic and exciting signal-callers in the NFL with his ability to direct the Saints' offense, while integrating his uncanny athleticism and precision passing skills combined with remarkable toughness.
Throughout his career with the Saints (1971-'75, '77-'82), Manning established virtually every passing record at the time and also represented the Saints in two Pro Bowls and was named the NFC Player of the Year in 1978. Manning concluded his 15-year career in 1985.
Manning's career offensive statistics as a member of the New Orleans Saints: 134 games played (129 starts). 1,849 pass completions on 3,335 attempts for 21,734 yards with 115 passing touchdowns. A prolific scrambling quarterback, Manning also added 357 carries for 2,058 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns.