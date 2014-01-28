New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 28, 2014

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, January 28, 2014:

On this day in 1971, the New Orleans Saints drafted Ole Miss QB Archie Manning with the second overall pick in the NFL Draft.

A product of the University of Mississippi, Manning quickly became known as one of the most dynamic and exciting signal-callers in the NFL with his ability to direct the Saints' offense, while integrating his uncanny athleticism and precision passing skills combined with remarkable toughness.

Throughout his career with the Saints (1971-'75, '77-'82), Manning established virtually every passing record at the time and also represented the Saints in two Pro Bowls and was named the NFC Player of the Year in 1978. Manning concluded his 15-year career in 1985.