New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 22, 2015

Since 2006, the Saints have been nothing but dominant on prime time, posting a 25-11 record (.694), including a 3-2 mark in 2014, the second consecutive season they posted a winning record playing in front of the nation's television sets. Since 2009, New Orleans has posted a 20-7 (.741) mark in these games. All-time, the club's posted a 40-38 record in prime time.