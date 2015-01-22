Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 22, 2015

A look at the New Orleans Saints in primetime games

Jan 22, 2015 at 07:36 AM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Thursday, January 22, 2015:

Since 2006, the Saints have been nothing but dominant on prime time, posting a 25-11 record (.694), including a 3-2 mark in 2014, the second consecutive season they posted a winning record playing in front of the nation's television sets. Since 2009, New Orleans has posted a 20-7 (.741) mark in these games. All-time, the club's posted a 40-38 record in prime time.

Cameron Jordan vs Green Bay Packers

Photos of Cameron Jordan against the Green Bay Packers on October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

Advertising