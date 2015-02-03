New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: February 3, 2015

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, February 3, 2015:
Since 2009, with a 28-20 regular season record on the road, the New Orleans Saints have the second-best road winning percentage in the NF. In 2014, the Saints finished the season with a four-game road winning streak and closed out the season with their first .500 road record since 2011.
Official team photos of the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, December 28, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)