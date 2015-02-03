Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: February 3, 2015

A look at the New Orleans Saints road record

Feb 03, 2015 at 12:50 AM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, February 3, 2015:

Since 2009, with a 28-20 regular season record on the road, the New Orleans Saints have the second-best road winning percentage in the NF. In 2014, the Saints finished the season with a four-game road winning streak and closed out the season with their first .500 road record since 2011.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2

Official team photos of the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, December 28, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

