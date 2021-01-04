NFL Playoffs 2020: Chicago Bears opponent headlines | Monday, Jan. 4

Get the latest collection of Chicago Bears headlines from Chicago media heading into the NFC Wild Card matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
From Chicago Tribune
- Chicago Bears lose 35-16 to the Green Bay Packers but make the playoffs anyway. They’ll face the Saints next weekend in New Orleans.
- NFL is targeting youngsters with a playoff game on Nickelodeon and it will be next Sunday’s Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints game
- 3 key moments from the Chicago Bears’ Week 17 loss to the Green Bay Packers
- The Chicago Bears failed their final exam but got a postseason invitation anyway
- ‘Playoffs by default’: Your best 3-word reviews from the Chicago Bears’ 35-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers
From Chicago Sun-Times
- Bears vs. Saints is Sunday at 3:40 p.m., upping Alvin Kamara’s chance to play
- Bears WR Darnell Mooney, LB Roquan Smith in question for playoff game vs. Saints
- Three takeaways from Bears’ loss to Packers
- Bears lose to Packers but make playoffs. Is there a Mirage Hotel in New Orleans?
- Despite loss, Bears QB Mitch Trubisky ‘in a good mental space’ heading into playoffs
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears matchup in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.
1 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
2 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
3 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
4 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
5 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
6 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
7 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
8 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
9 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
10 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
11 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
12 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
13 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
14 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
15 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
16 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
17 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
18 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
19 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
20 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
21 / 67
Te Bates/New Orleans Saints
22 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
23 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
24 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
25 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
26 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
27 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
28 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
29 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
30 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
31 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
32 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
33 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
34 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
35 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
36 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
37 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
38 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
39 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
40 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
41 / 67
42 / 67
43 / 67
44 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
45 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
46 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
47 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
48 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
49 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
50 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
51 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
52 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
53 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
54 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
55 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
56 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
57 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
58 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
59 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
60 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
61 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
62 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
63 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
64 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
65 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
66 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
67 / 67
Te Bates/NFL/LCC
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3