New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis prepared to sprinkle discomfort into 2024 season

Maybe, Mickey Loomis said, the New Orleans Saints had gotten a bit too comfortable.

On Wednesday, the executive vice president/general manager said his job going forth is to make sure that status changes.

"I've had meetings with the team before," Loomis said Wednesday during his end-of-season news conference. "It's been a while. But I felt like there were some things that needed to be said to the players, just like I think there's things that need to be said to the coaching staff and to our football operations staff, and that's going to be said.

"I think maybe we've gotten a little too comfortable over the last few years, and so I want to make it uncomfortable."

Part of the shakeup was parting ways with three coaches this week – offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, receivers coach Kodi Burns and senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell. Running backs coach Joel Thomas was hired for the same role with the New York Giants.

But Loomis said he was comfortable that Coach Dennis Allen was the right man for the job in New Orleans.

"I think sometimes the easy thing to do – the lazy thing to do – is to look at the results of the season and say, 'Ahh, it's the coach's fault,' or, 'It's the quarterback's fault,'" Loomis said. "I think often times, you have to look beyond that.

"(Steelers coach) Chuck Noll his first three years, Hall of Fame coach, he was 1-13, 5-9, 6-8 (from 1969-71). But they recognized that this guy is a good football coach. (Browns and Patriots coach) Bill Belichick, here's his first three seasons (in Cleveland, from 1991-93) – 6-10, 7-9, 7-9. (Dallas') Tom Landry, 0-11, 4-9, 5-8, 4-10, 5-8 (from 1960-64). Hall of Fame coaches, all of them. (San Francisco's) Bill Walsh, first year 2-14, second year 6-10 (in 1979-80).

"So, I think the easy thing to do is just look at the results and say, 'We've got to have a change.' You've got to look beyond that. What are the reasons that we were 9-8 instead of 13-4. Look, it's collective. It's the players, it's the coaches, it's me, it's our personnel staff, our roster. It's variables sometimes that we don't have any control of.