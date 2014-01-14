Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints earned NFL's best local TV market rating for the 2013 regular season

The New Orleans Saints earned a 52.0 local rating in New Orleans for 2013, up 14 percent from last season

Jan 14, 2014 at 05:35 AM

The New Orleans Saints registered the highest local TV market rating of all NFL cities during the 2013 regular season, according to the SportsBusiness Daily.

New Orleans earned a household rating of 52.0, which means 52.0 percent of all homes in the market were tuned in during Saints games. The rating is 14 percent higher than the team's 2012 rating, 8.5 percent higher than the next best team and 23.5 points higher than the NFL's 2013 average.

The Denver Broncos were second with a 43.5 rating, followed by the Green Bay Packers at 42.9, the Kansas City Chiefs at 42.9 and the Seattle Seahawks at 38.6 rounded out the top five ratings in the league.

The 28.5 local rating average in NFL teams' respective home markets for regular season game telecasts in 2013 is up 4 percent from '12 and up 3 percent from '11.

For the full rankings list, click here.

