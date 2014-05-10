Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft Kansas State OT Tavon Rooks in the sixth round

May 10, 2014 at 09:05 AM

74 TAVON ROOKS  T
HEIGHT: 6-5 WEIGHT: 280
COLLEGE: KANSAS STATE
DRAFTED: 6th ROUND (202nd OVERALL)
BORN: 5/10/90

COLLEGE CAREER – A two-year starter at Kansas State after transferring from Navarro Junior College, Rooks excelled in both pass protection and run-blocking as he opened 23 of the 26 games he played in. Rooks will work into the right tackle position initially in New Orleans, where he will compete for a roster spot in training camp.

2013 – Started all 13 games at RT for a team that finished 8-5…Part of a line that blocked for 291 yards rushing at Texas Tech…Blocked for an offense that ran up 252 yards on the ground at Kansas…In the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl vs. Michigan, blocked for a victorious offense that managed 420 total yards of offense…Was co-winner of the team's Most Improved Offensive Player Award. 2012 – After transferring to Kansas State from Navarro Junior College, played in all 13 games with 10 starts en route to honorable mention All-Big 12 honors by the Associated Press. 2011– One of the nation's top pass blockers among junior college offensive linemen, blocked for the nation's No. 5 passing offense at Navarro Junior College. 2010– Blocked for a team at Navarro for the nation's junior college national champion.

PERSONAL – Graduated with a bachelor's degree in social sciences…Prepped at Woodlawn (Randallstown, Md.) HS…Born May 10, 1990 in Baltimore, Md.

Photos of Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis on the final day of the 2014 NFL Draft . Photos taken by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)

