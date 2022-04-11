New Orleans Saints partner with COX to host 2022 Saints Draft Boil at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Cox to host the 2022 Saints Draft Boil on Saturday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA).

"We are thrilled to partner with the New Orleans Saints for such an exciting event. We are dedicated to bringing people closer in meaningful ways and, in the Bayou State, crawfish boils and football top the list of best ways to stay connected," said Kevin Monroe, Cox New Orleans Market Vice President. "Cox also applauds Big Brothers Big Sisters of Louisiana for empowering our youth to reach their full potential and ensuring all voices and perspectives are heard."

Following a successful pre-sale to our season ticket holders, a very limited number of Draft Boil tickets are on sale now to the public. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Louisiana, a local non-profit committed to ensuring Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) is an integral part of creating and supporting one-to-one mentor relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.