New Orleans Saints partner with COX to host 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off competition at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Cox to host the all-new 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off on Saturday, April 29 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA).

New this year will be a crawfish cook-off competition featuring an array of local restaurants, caterers, and teams all vying for the title on April 29. Fans who attend will have the opportunity to try multiple crawfish vendors and vote for their favorite crawfish. The 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off will include special appearances by current and former Saints players, Saints mascots, and the Saints Cheer Krewe. Guests in attendance will be able to watch the 2023 NFL Draft on televisions at the event, as the Saints currently have five draft selections on Saturday.

April is Autism Awareness Month, and proceeds from the event will be donated to benefit Autism Society of Greater New Orleans, Autism Speaks, Kulture City, Raphael Village, and SOAR.