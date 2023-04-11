New Orleans Saints partner with COX to host 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off competition at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

The New Orleans Saints are teaming up with Cox to host the all-new 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off on Saturday, April 29 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA).
New this year will be a crawfish cook-off competition featuring an array of local restaurants, caterers, and teams all vying for the title on April 29. Fans who attend will have the opportunity to try multiple crawfish vendors and vote for their favorite crawfish. The 2023 Saints Draft Crawfish Cook-off will include special appearances by current and former Saints players, Saints mascots, and the Saints Cheer Krewe. Guests in attendance will be able to watch the 2023 NFL Draft on televisions at the event, as the Saints currently have five draft selections on Saturday.
April is Autism Awareness Month, and proceeds from the event will be donated to benefit Autism Society of Greater New Orleans, Autism Speaks, Kulture City, Raphael Village, and SOAR.
"The Saints Draft event is something we look forward to hosting each year, and we are thrilled to partner with our friends at Cox once again in 2023," said New Orleans Saints President Dennis Lauscha. "Implementing the crawfish competition aspect will provide a unique opportunity for our fans to participate in this year's event, and we are excited to announce that the proceeds will benefit and bring awareness to our Autism community."
"We are thrilled to partner with the New Orleans Saints for a fun event featuring two of South Louisiana's favorite things: crawfish and football," said Anthony Pope, Cox Senior Vice President and Regional Manager. "The opportunity to help raise Autism awareness enhances the experience and underscores Cox's commitment to diversity and inclusion."
Following a successful pre-sale to our season ticket holders, a very limited number of Crawfish Cook-off tickets are on sale now to the public. Adult tickets are $25 per person, and kids ages 12 or younger can attend for $15 (Limit of 8 per account). Admission includes crawfish, Tony Chachere's jambalaya, and hot dogs, as well as vouchers for free products such as Coca-Cola and Bud Light.
Complimentary parking will be provided in the Shrine on Airline parking lots. Tickets for the event can be obtained at www.NewOrleansSaints.com or by calling the Saints ticket office at (504) 731-1700.
Past beneficiaries of the New Orleans Saints Draft Boil have been Big Brothers Big Sisters of Louisiana, Youth Empowerment Project, the Bastion Community, the American Red Cross Flood Relief Efforts, the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame, the Wounded Warriors Project, and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund.