New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen likes progress, additions team has made in offseason

Shepherd is similar to a defensive tackle that the Saints lost in free agency – David Onyemata, who signed with Atlanta.

"Big, physical run-stopper," Allen said. "Another guy that probably doesn't get enough credit in terms of his ability to rush the passer. I think that's an area that he can still improve on, but yet, I think there's something there that hasn't been tapped into yet."

JOINT WORK: Allen confirmed that the Saints will have joint training camp practices with the Chargers, which they've done in the past. Last season, New Orleans traveled to Green Bay for joint practices with the Packers.

"We're excited about it and looking forward to it," he said. "I've always thought that practicing against somebody else was a good change, so that you don't get stale with your training camp practices. It's a good football team, and it'll give us an opportunity to work against somebody else.