New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas making progress in recovery

BACKUP QB: Allen said the team has focused on having a good, effective backup quarterback the last couple of seasons. This year, entering training camp, it'll be Jameis Winston, who won the starting job in training camp last year, then only was able to play three games due to several injuries.

Winston reworked his contract in order to remain with the Saints, after signing a two-year deal last year.

"I think that's kind of been our plan the last couple of years in terms of just, making sure that we have a capable backup quarterback," Allen said. "We've certainly gone through some injury issues that that position in the last few years, so having somebody that, if something happens you can put them in and you feel like you can go and win games with him.

"When we signed Derek, I wasn't sure that that was going to be something that Jameis was going to want to do. There was communication between our side and his people, and it's something that he was interested in and we were certainly interested in having him back.