New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Round 2-3 notes

- New Orleans made two picks Friday, April 30; with the 60th overall pick in the second round, the Saints chose linebacker Pete Werner out of Ohio State and with the 76th overall pick in the third round, they chose cornerback Paulson Adebo out of Stanford, following a draft trade where they sent Denver the 98th and 105th overall choices in the third round. Following Thursday's first round selection of Houston defensive end Payton Turner, this marks the first time that the Saints have selected defensive players with their first three picks since the 2009 draft, which was headlined by defensive back Malcolm Jenkins in the first round and followed up by safety Chip Vaughn and linebacker Stanley Arnoux in the fourth round.
- Werner is the 72nd linebacker selected in the NFL Draft by the Saints, the second-most selected position behind running back (73) in New Orleans drafts. He is also the 16th player selected out of Ohio State, third among Saints draft picks behind Nebraska and USC (17). Werner joins fellow Buckeyes in Jenkins, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, receiver Michael Thomas and tight end Nick Vannett on the roster, one more than players from Florida State (lineman Derrick Kelly, cornerback Patrick Robinson, cornerback P.J. Williams and quarterback Jameis Winston).
- Adebo is the sixth player selected out of Stanford by the Saints and the second former Cardinal cornerback joining Toi Cook, who was selected in the eighth round (207th overall) in 1987.
- The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Werner finished his college career with the Buckeyes with 185 career tackles, 16 stops for loss, four sacks, passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Werner helped power the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff championship game as a senior in 2020, when he was voted by Big Ten coaches as a first-team All-Conference selection and a Butkus Award semifinalist, posting 54 tackles, 2.5 stops for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles in only eight games.
- Werner started all 14 games in 2019 and was second on the Buckeyes in tackles (64), while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors, adding 5.5 tackles for loss for minus 11 yards, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
- The 6-1, 198-pound Adebo finished his college career playing in 22 games with 21 starts for Stanford and recording 97 tackles, 34 passes defensed and eight interceptions, earning All-Pac-12 honors in both 2018 and 2019.
- Prior to opting out in 2020 due to initial uncertainty in the Pac-12 schedule due to Covid-19, Adebo was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection by conference coaches and Associated Press second-team selection, where he played in and started each of the first nine games. He totaled 33 tackles 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. The Mansfield, Texas native led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game. He ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.
- In his first season playing in 2018, after redshirting his freshman year, Adebo was an FWAA All-America Second Team, All-Pac-12 first team and Pacific Takes Pac-12 All-Freshman Team selection as he played in 13 games and started 12. He was ranked first in the nation with 24 passes defended (20 breakups and four interceptions), as he led the team and finished third in the Pac-12 (16th in the nation) with the four picks. He ranked third on team with 64 tackles (44 solo), including 3.5 stops for loss.
- The 2021 NFL Draft will resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT with the fourth-seventh rounds taking place. New Orleans currently has one pick in the fourth round (133rd overall), a compensatory pick in the sixth round (218th overall) and a pair of seventh round picks (229th and 255th overall).
