New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Round 2-3 notes

New Orleans selected Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner and Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo

Apr 30, 2021 at 11:26 PM
  • New Orleans made two picks Friday, April 30; with the 60th overall pick in the second round, the Saints chose linebacker Pete Werner out of Ohio State and with the 76th overall pick in the third round, they chose cornerback Paulson Adebo out of Stanford, following a draft trade where they sent Denver the 98th and 105th overall choices in the third round. Following Thursday's first round selection of Houston defensive end Payton Turner, this marks the first time that the Saints have selected defensive players with their first three picks since the 2009 draft, which was headlined by defensive back Malcolm Jenkins in the first round and followed up by safety Chip Vaughn and linebacker Stanley Arnoux in the fourth round.
  • Werner is the 72nd linebacker selected in the NFL Draft by the Saints, the second-most selected position behind running back (73) in New Orleans drafts. He is also the 16th player selected out of Ohio State, third among Saints draft picks behind Nebraska and USC (17). Werner joins fellow Buckeyes in Jenkins, cornerback Marshon Lattimore, receiver Michael Thomas and tight end Nick Vannett on the roster, one more than players from Florida State (lineman Derrick Kelly, cornerback Patrick Robinson, cornerback P.J. Williams and quarterback Jameis Winston).

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes under pressure by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) drops into coverage against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Ohio State defeated Penn State 38-25. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) tackles Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24.
Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Pete Werner (20) in coverage during an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Perry Knotts/© 2021 Perry Knotts Photography
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith carries the ball past Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3.
Northwestern quarterback Aidan Smith carries the ball past Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Ohio State won 52-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against UNLV during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner plays against UNLV during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete
Ohio State Pete Werner, left, works against Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State Pete Werner, left, works against Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner (20) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (82) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Ohio State won 56-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
d20

Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, right, is tackled by Ohio State defenders Pete Werner, top, and Jordan Fuller during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, right, is tackled by Ohio State defenders Pete Werner, top, and Jordan Fuller during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, left, Shaun Wade, left, stops Florida Atlantic tight end John Raine during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner, left, Shaun Wade, left, stops Florida Atlantic tight end John Raine during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
d20

d20

Ohio State plays Florida Atlantic at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State plays Florida Atlantic at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio.

2019 Kirk Irwin
Football Headsets on Thursday, July 24, 2019 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Football Headsets on Thursday, July 24, 2019 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Kirk Irwin/2019 Kirk Irwin
d20

Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner bench presses during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner bench presses during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs a drill during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs the 40 yard dash during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner runs the 40 yard dash during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner makes a catch during an NFL Pro Day at Ohio State University Tuesday, March 30, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Paul Vernon/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
  • Adebo is the sixth player selected out of Stanford by the Saints and the second former Cardinal cornerback joining Toi Cook, who was selected in the eighth round (207th overall) in 1987.
  • The 6-foot-3, 242-pound Werner finished his college career with the Buckeyes with 185 career tackles, 16 stops for loss, four sacks, passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Werner helped power the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff championship game as a senior in 2020, when he was voted by Big Ten coaches as a first-team All-Conference selection and a Butkus Award semifinalist, posting 54 tackles, 2.5 stops for loss, one sack and two forced fumbles in only eight games.
  • Werner started all 14 games in 2019 and was second on the Buckeyes in tackles (64), while earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors, adding 5.5 tackles for loss for minus 11 yards, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
  • The 6-1, 198-pound Adebo finished his college career playing in 22 games with 21 starts for Stanford and recording 97 tackles, 34 passes defensed and eight interceptions, earning All-Pac-12 honors in both 2018 and 2019.
  • Prior to opting out in 2020 due to initial uncertainty in the Pac-12 schedule due to Covid-19, Adebo was an All-Pac-12 first-team selection by conference coaches and Associated Press second-team selection, where he played in and started each of the first nine games. He totaled 33 tackles 10 pass breakups and four interceptions. The Mansfield, Texas native led the Pac-12 Conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game. He ranked third nationally in passes defended per game and eighth in interceptions per game.
  • In his first season playing in 2018, after redshirting his freshman year, Adebo was an FWAA All-America Second Team, All-Pac-12 first team and Pacific Takes Pac-12 All-Freshman Team selection as he played in 13 games and started 12. He was ranked first in the nation with 24 passes defended (20 breakups and four interceptions), as he led the team and finished third in the Pac-12 (16th in the nation) with the four picks. He ranked third on team with 64 tackles (44 solo), including 3.5 stops for loss.
  • The 2021 NFL Draft will resume on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT with the fourth-seventh rounds taking place. New Orleans currently has one pick in the fourth round (133rd overall), a compensatory pick in the sixth round (218th overall) and a pair of seventh round picks (229th and 255th overall).

Stanford, CA - October 5, 2019: Paulson Adebo at Stanford Stadium. The Stanford Cardinal beat the University of Washington Huskies 23-13.
Stanford, CA - October 5, 2019: Paulson Adebo at Stanford Stadium. The Stanford Cardinal beat the University of Washington Huskies 23-13.

Al Chang/Stanford Athletics/Al Chang/Stanford Athletics
PALO ALTO, CA - AUGUST 31: Stanford's cornerback Paulson Adebo #11 claps during a game between Northwestern and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Palo Alto, California.
PALO ALTO, CA - AUGUST 31: Stanford's cornerback Paulson Adebo #11 claps during a game between Northwestern and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Palo Alto, California.

John Todd/ISI Photos/2019 John Todd/ISI Photos
Berkeley, California - December 1, 2018: The Stanford Cardinal football team defeats Cal 23-13 in the Big Game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.
Berkeley, California - December 1, 2018: The Stanford Cardinal football team defeats Cal 23-13 in the Big Game at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

John P. Lozano/John P. Lozano/isiphotos.com
Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, left, and Stanford's Paulson Adebo compete in the end zone for a Justin Herbert pass in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. The pass was incomplete
Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, left, and Stanford's Paulson Adebo compete in the end zone for a Justin Herbert pass in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Eugene, Ore. The pass was incomplete (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
STANFORD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Paulson Adebo #11 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates after making an interception during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Stanford, California.
STANFORD, CA - OCTOBER 28: Paulson Adebo #11 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates after making an interception during a game between University of Arizona and Stanford Football at Stanford Stadium on October 28, 2019 in Stanford, California.

Bob Drebin/ISI Photos/2019 Bob Drebin/ISI Photos
Washington's Myles Gaskin (9) carries as Stanford's Paulson Adebo moves in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle.
Washington's Myles Gaskin (9) carries as Stanford's Paulson Adebo moves in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona's Tayvian Cunningham, center, is tackled by Stanford's Paulson Adebo (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Stanford, Calif.
Arizona's Tayvian Cunningham, center, is tackled by Stanford's Paulson Adebo (11) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Ben Margot/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell, left, runs for a short gain after pulling in a pass as Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo reaches out to make the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo.
Colorado tight end Brady Russell, left, runs for a short gain after pulling in a pass as Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo reaches out to make the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) breaks up a pass intended for UC Davis wide receiver Justin Kraft (82) in the second half in an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) breaks up a pass intended for UC Davis wide receiver Justin Kraft (82) in the second half in an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Jim Gensheimer)

Jim Gensheimer/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California Golden Bears wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California Golden Bears wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass to the end zone by California quarterback Chase Garbers in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) celebrates after intercepting a pass to the end zone by California quarterback Chase Garbers in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) breaks up a pass for Southern California wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) breaks up a pass for Southern California wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) intercepts a pass intended for California wide receiver Vic Wharton III in the fourth quarter of a football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

John Hefti/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) in action against Northwestern during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
paulson-adebo-2021-nfl-draft-meet-the-team-26
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) speaks to NFL Network during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) speaks to NFL Network during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) looks on during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) looks on during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in the broad jump during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in the broad jump during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) catches the football during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) catches the football during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021.
Stanford's Paulson Adebo participates in the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in the broad jump during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in the broad jump during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
NFL scouts watch as Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in a cone drill during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
NFL scouts watch as Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) participates in a cone drill during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs the 40-yard dash during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) catches the football during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) catches the football during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif.
Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) runs during the Stanford Pro Day on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Stanford, Calif. (Brandon Sloter via AP)

Brandon Sloter/2021 National Football League
