Keys to New Orleans Saints Training Camp 2023: Day 2

2. Early Turnover Dividends: For the last several seasons, the Saints defense has been a pretty darn good one, and one could argue was the stronger side of the ball the last two seasons. Unfortunately last year, despite the good numbers, what they did NOT excel at was forcing turnovers. After the 17-game regular season numbers were tallied, the Saints defense was second to last in the NFL in takeaways with just 13 (seven interceptions) and were a minus-11 in turnover differential. As the 2023 Saints training camp has commenced, it has been stressed from Allen's opening press conference, to every defensive player that has been made available to the media the first two practices, that this defense MUST force more takeaways. Well, so far, the message has been received. Specifically by fourth-year linebacker Andrew Dowell. On Wednesday, he punched the ball out of the grasp of tight end Juwan Johnson who had just made a reception in the right flat and was about to turn up field. Dowell not only caused the fumble, he also recovered it and raced back the other way for at least 15 yards. On Thursday, rookie running back Kendre Miller fell victim to the Dowell punch out after a short reception in the right flat, as Dowell again picked up the fumble but this time ran it back for a touchdown. Two days, two forced fumbles by a linebacker who is trying to earn valuable playing time. If this keeps up, it will be awfully difficult to keep him off the field. Quick note, there have been two other forced fumbles the first two days, one by cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Kirk Merritt that would've been a safety, and safety Smoke Monday ended the team portion of Thursday's practice with a strip sack (never touching quarterback Jake Haener, who is wearing the red non-contact jersey), taking the ball away from Haener as he was about to throw a pass. So far, so good in forcing takeaways, but that will continue to be a point of emphasis the next month of camp.