New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys series history

Dallas leads the series, 16-11, though New Orleans has won eight of the last 10 meetings.. The Cowboys won 8 of 10 from 1973-1994 and 13 of the first 16 meetings between the two clubs. Nine games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less, five contests by three or less. The Saints have a 6-3 record in contests played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Six of the 11 losses have occurred in New Orleans. Sunday night's meeting will be the eighth prime-time contest between the two clubs. A look back at the results in the series: