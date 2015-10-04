New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys series history

Dallas leads the series, 16-11, though New Orleans has won eight of the last 10 meetings.. The Cowboys won 8 of 10 from 1973-1994 and 13 of the first 16 meetings between the two clubs. Nine games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less, five contests by three or less. The Saints have a 6-3 record in contests played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Six of the 11 losses have occurred in New Orleans. Sunday night's meeting will be the eighth prime-time contest between the two clubs. A look back at the results in the series:
Date Result Site Att.
10/15/67 L, 10-14 Cotton Bowl 64,128
11/12/67 L, 10-27 Tulane Stadium 83,437
11/3/68 L, 3-17 Tulane Stadium 84,728
9/28/69 L, 17-21 Tulane Stadium 79,567
11/9/69 L, 17-33 Cotton Bowl 68,282
10/17/71 W, 24-14 Tulane Stadium 83,088
9/24/73 L, 3-40 Texas Stadium 52,715
9/19/76 L, 6-24 Superdome 61,413
11/19/78 L, 7-27 Texas Stadium 57,920
12/19/82 L, 7-21 Texas Stadium 64,506
9/25/83 L, 20-21 Texas Stadium 62,136
10/21/84 L, 27-30 ot Texas Stadium 50,966
10/3/88 W, 20-17 Superdome 68,474
9/10/89 W, 28-0 Superdome 66,977
12/2/90 L, 13-17 Texas Stadium 60,087
12/8/91 L, 14-23 Texas Stadium 64,530
12/19/94 L,16-24 Superdome 67,323
12/6/98 W, 22-3 Superdome 65,065
12/24/99 W, 31-24 Superdome 47,835
12/28/03 W, 13-7 Superdome 68,451
12/12/04 W, 27-13 Texas Stadium 64,056
12/10/06 W, 42-17 Texas Stadium 63,722
12/19/09 L,17-24 Superdome 70,213
11/25/10 W, 30-27 Cowboys Stadium 93,985
12/23/12 W, 34-31 OT Cowboys Stadium 92,570
11/10/13 W, 49-17 Superdome 73,018
9/28/14 L, 17-38 AT&T Stadium 91,176