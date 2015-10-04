 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys series history

Cowboys lead the series 16-11

Oct 04, 2015 at 05:00 AM

Dallas leads the series, 16-11, though New Orleans has won eight of the last 10 meetings.. The Cowboys won 8 of 10 from 1973-1994 and 13 of the first 16 meetings between the two clubs. Nine games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less, five contests by three or less. The Saints have a 6-3 record in contests played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Six of the 11 losses have occurred in New Orleans. Sunday night's meeting will be the eighth prime-time contest between the two clubs.  A look back at the results in the series:

Date            Result              Site             Att.

10/15/67     L, 10-14        Cotton Bowl    64,128

11/12/67     L, 10-27    Tulane Stadium   83,437

11/3/68       L, 3-17      Tulane Stadium   84,728

9/28/69       L, 17-21     Tulane Stadium  79,567

11/9/69       L, 17-33       Cotton Bowl     68,282

10/17/71     W, 24-14    Tulane Stadium  83,088

9/24/73        L, 3-40      Texas Stadium   52,715

9/19/76        L, 6-24         Superdome     61,413

11/19/78       L, 7-27       Texas Stadium  57,920

12/19/82       L, 7-21       Texas Stadium   64,506

9/25/83        L, 20-21      Texas Stadium   62,136

10/21/84      L, 27-30 ot   Texas Stadium  50,966

10/3/88        W, 20-17       Superdome     68,474

9/10/89         W, 28-0        Superdome     66,977

12/2/90        L, 13-17      Texas Stadium  60,087

12/8/91        L, 14-23      Texas Stadium   64,530

12/19/94       L,16-24         Superdome     67,323

12/6/98        W, 22-3         Superdome     65,065

12/24/99      W, 31-24       Superdome     47,835

12/28/03       W, 13-7        Superdome     68,451

12/12/04       W, 27-13    Texas Stadium   64,056

12/10/06       W, 42-17    Texas Stadium   63,722

12/19/09        L,17-24        Superdome     70,213

11/25/10       W, 30-27  Cowboys Stadium  93,985

12/23/12     W, 34-31 OT Cowboys Stadium 92,570

11/10/13      W, 49-17          Superdome     73,018

9/28/14         L, 17-38        AT&T Stadium   91,176

