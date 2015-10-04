New Orleans Saints-Dallas Cowboys notebook

* With the overtime victory, the Saints have won their first game of the 2015 season and improve to 1-3. New Orleans visits Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) next Sunday. Kickoff is at noon CDT.
* · New Orleans improved its all-time record against the Cowboys to 12-16 and has won nine of the last 11 meetings against Dallas. At the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints own a 7-3 mark against the Cowboys. They own a 2-1 overtime record against Dallas.
* · The Saints have snapped a six-game losing streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The win by New Orleans also snapped a 10-game road winning streak by the Cowboys. The Saints hold a 20-14 overall record on games played on Sunday nights, including a 10-2 record on Sunday nights since NBC adopted the package in 2006. The Saints improved their overall record on prime time to 41-38, with their first prime time overtime win in five tries. Since 2006, New Orleans is now 25-11 in games played in prime time.
* · New Orleans now has a 13-14 overall record in overtime in the regular season with an additional overtime win in the NFC championship game following the 2009 season. This was the first overtime prime time victory in franchise history.
* · QB **Drew Brees**, making his 74th consecutive home start for the Saints, completed 33-of-41 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and a 119.4 passer rating. It was Brees' 46th career game of at least 350 passing yards - the most in NFL history - with Brees owning a 28-18 record over those games.
* · Brees connected with RB **C.J. Spiller**for an 80-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime, the 400th touchdown pass of his career. Brees became the fifth quarterback to reach the milestone; he did so in his 205th career game, making him the fastest player to reach 400 passing touchdowns (Peyton Manning 209).
* · Spiller was the 52nd player all-time in the regular season who has caught a touchdown from Brees.
* · The game-winner was Brees' first career touchdown pass in overtime. It was the fourth overtime touchdown in franchise history, and just the second overtime touchdown pass. The last touchdown in overtime by New Orleans came nearly a year ago to the day, when RB **Khiry Robinson**scored on a game-ending 18-yard run against Tampa Bay in Week 4 of 2014 (October 5). The only other overtime touchdown pass occurred on a 33-yard connection between **Danny Wuerffel**and TE **Cameron Cleeland**in a 19-13 win at Indianapolis on 9/23/98.
* · The pass from Brees to Spiller was the sixth-longest scoring play from scrimmage in overtime in NFL history.
* · Brees has 34 game-winning drives in the fourth quarter and overtime, third most among active quarterbacks (Peyton Manning 52, Tom Brady 37). It was his 26th as a Saint.
* · With his first quarter touchdown completion to TE **Josh Hill**, **Brees**joined Brett Favre (6,300) and Peyton Manning (6,025) as only the third player in NFL history to reach 5,000 completions for his career. Brees now has 5,024 career completions.
* · Sunday marked the 39th consecutive game in which Brees has thrown at least one touchdown. Brees also extended his streak of at least one touchdown pass at home to 48 games.
* · Brees completed 15 consecutive passes in the first half, tied for the fourth-longest such streak in franchise history. Brees holds the franchise record of 19, set against Tampa Bay on Dec. 27, 2009.
* · Spiller's 80-yard game-winning touchdown pass in overtime was the longest touchdown reception of his career. He finished with five catches for a career-high-tying 99 yards.
* · RB **Mark Ingram**rushed for 77 yards on a season-high 17 attempts, surpassing **Mario Bates**for ninth place on the club's all-time rushing yards list. Ingram now has 2,630 career rushing yards.
* · WR **Marques Colston**appeared in his 137th career game, putting him in sole possession of 19th place in club record books, ahead of former safety **Tommy Myers**.
* · WR **Willie Snead**had six receptions for a career-high 89 yards, with a long of 20 yards.
* · LB **Hau'oli Kikaha**posted a sack in his third consecutive game, becoming the first Saints rookie to do so since DE **Will Smith**(Nov. 28, 2004 - Dec. 12, 2004). Last season, DE **Cameron Jordan**had at least one sack in three consecutive contests from Oct. 26-Nov. 9 (four total). He led the Saints with eight total tackles (four solo).
* · P **Thomas Morstead**appeared in his 100th career game, joining **Tommy Barnhardt**(110) as only the second Saints punter to play in 100 contests in Black and Gold.
* · DE **Bobby Richardson**made his first career start, recording six tackles (two solo) and two tackles for loss.
* · LB **Stephone Anthony**finished with seven tackles (five solo), a tackle for loss and his first career sack, a takedown of Cowboys QB **Brandon Weeden**in the second quarter.
* · DT **Tyeler Davison**registered four tackles (two solo), a tackle for loss and his first career sack.
* · K **Zach Hocker**connected on a 29-yard field goal and a career-long 51-yard field goal in the third quarter, his first career make from 50 or more yards out. Hocker also punted once for 43 yards, pinning the Cowboys inside the 10-yard line.
* · With rookies Anthony, Kikaha and Davison each recording a sack, it marked the first time in a non-strike contest since sacks became an official statistic that three Saints rookies recorded at least one sack apiece in a contest. On Dec. 6, 1981 that three Saints rookies each posted a sack in the same game (**Rickey Jackson**1, **Russell Gary**1, **Jim Wilks**2). It also occurred in a game with replacement players on Oct. 18, 1987 at Chicago, contest which Saints Coach **Sean Payton**played in (**Derrick Taylor**, **Joe DeForest**and **Scott Leach**).