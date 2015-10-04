New Orleans Saints-Dallas Cowboys notebook

* With the overtime victory, the Saints have won their first game of the 2015 season and improve to 1-3. New Orleans visits Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) next Sunday. Kickoff is at noon CDT. * · New Orleans improved its all-time record against the Cowboys to 12-16 and has won nine of the last 11 meetings against Dallas. At the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints own a 7-3 mark against the Cowboys. They own a 2-1 overtime record against Dallas. * · The Saints have snapped a six-game losing streak at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The win by New Orleans also snapped a 10-game road winning streak by the Cowboys. The Saints hold a 20-14 overall record on games played on Sunday nights, including a 10-2 record on Sunday nights since NBC adopted the package in 2006. The Saints improved their overall record on prime time to 41-38, with their first prime time overtime win in five tries. Since 2006, New Orleans is now 25-11 in games played in prime time. * · New Orleans now has a 13-14 overall record in overtime in the regular season with an additional overtime win in the NFC championship game following the 2009 season. This was the first overtime prime time victory in franchise history. * · QB **Drew Brees**, making his 74th consecutive home start for the Saints, completed 33-of-41 for 359 yards, two touchdowns and a 119.4 passer rating. It was Brees' 46th career game of at least 350 passing yards - the most in NFL history - with Brees owning a 28-18 record over those games. * · Brees connected with RB **C.J. Spiller**for an 80-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime, the 400th touchdown pass of his career. Brees became the fifth quarterback to reach the milestone; he did so in his 205th career game, making him the fastest player to reach 400 passing touchdowns (Peyton Manning 209). * · Spiller was the 52nd player all-time in the regular season who has caught a touchdown from Brees. * · The game-winner was Brees' first career touchdown pass in overtime. It was the fourth overtime touchdown in franchise history, and just the second overtime touchdown pass. The last touchdown in overtime by New Orleans came nearly a year ago to the day, when RB **Khiry Robinson**scored on a game-ending 18-yard run against Tampa Bay in Week 4 of 2014 (October 5). The only other overtime touchdown pass occurred on a 33-yard connection between **Danny Wuerffel**and TE **Cameron Cleeland**in a 19-13 win at Indianapolis on 9/23/98.