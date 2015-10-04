New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys connections

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton served on the Cowboys staff from 2003-05...Defensive Coordinator Rob Ryan served as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator from 2011-12…QB Drew Brees prepped at Westlake (Austin, Texas) HS...S Kenny Vaccaro prepped at Brownwood and Early high schools and then played at Texas where he was a first-team All-American in 2012....Dallas Assistant Secondary Coach Joe Baker served on the Saints coaching staff from 2000-04...Dallas Assistant Strength and Conditioning CoachBrett Bech prepped at Northshore (Slidell) HS, played at LSU and played for the Saints from 1997-99...Dallas Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Woicik served in the same position in New Orleans from 1997-99...Secondary Coach Wesley McGriff served as defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator at Baylor from 2003-06...Outside Linebackers Coach Brian Young is an El Paso native who started at Texas-El Paso from 1996-99 and was the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year as a senior...LS Justin Drescher prepped at Carroll (Southlake, Texas) HS...RB/RS Marcus Murphy prepped at DeSoto HS...TE Benjamin Watson and Dallas QB Matt Cassel were teammates in New England from 2005-08...LB Michael Mauti, DT Kevin Williams and Cassel were teammates in Minnesota. Watson played with Dallas QB Brandon Weeden in Cleveland in 2012...Senior Defensive AssistantDennis Allen is a Hurst, Texas native who played at Texas A&M...CB Kyle Wilson and Cowboys QB Kellen Moore were college teammates at Boise State...Dallas Coach Jason Garrett spent part of the 1989 season on the Saints practice squad...Garrett was tutored by Payton when he served as offensive coordinator with the New York Giants. Garrett's father Jim, served on the New Orleans staff under Hank Stram from 1976-77. Garrett's brother, Judd, the Cowboys' director of pro scouting, served on the Saints staff from 1997-99...Dallas LSL. P. Ladouceur went to camp with the Saints in 2005...Defensive line coach Bill Johnson served in the same position at Texas A&M from 1992-99...P Thomas Morstead handled punting and kicking duties at Southern Methodist from 2006-08, where he and Cowboys WR Cole Beasley were teammates...Cowboys quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson played for New Orleans from 1993-94...Dallas Pro Scout Alex Loomis is the son of Saints Executive Vice President/GM Mickey Loomis...QB Luke McCown prepped at Jacksonville (Texas) HS...ILB David Hawthorne attended Corsicana (Texas) HS and then started 38 games at Texas Christian...RB Khiry Robinson prepped at Belton (Texas) HS and was a 2012 D2Football.com All-American selection at West Texas A&M.