Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints cruise to 44-23 prime-time win over Packers

Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, Brandin Cooks have big games

Oct 26, 2014 at 03:29 PM

The New Orleans Saints in prime time, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, proved to be unbeatable again Sunday night as they rolled to a 44-23 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

It was the Saints' 12th consecutive prime-time win at home.

After trading scores with the Packers (5-3) in the first half, which ended in a 16-16 tie, the Saints delivered staggering blow after staggering blow to improve to 3-4, 3-0 in the Superdome.

Drew Brees and Brandin Cooks delivered the first hit in the second half, a 50-yard scoring bomb that was set up by a David Hawthorne interception. Cooks scored in the first half on a 4-yard run.

The defense stopped the Packers on fourth and short on the next possession and the offense quickly marched 40 yards for the score - a 22-yard Brees to Jimmy Graham strike - and as 30-16 lead.

The Saints defense delivered again as Corey White picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay QB entered the game with 18 TDs and only one interception. He finished 28 of 39 for 418 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

Brees took advantage of the second turnover to lead the Saints on a 71-yard scoring drive capped by a 2-yard TD pass to Josh Hill. Brees finished a razor-sharp 27 of 32 for 311 yards and three TDs.

Running back Mark Ingram did a lot of damage on that drive and throughout the game. He finished with 24carries for 172 yards, a 7.2 average, and a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Saints' defense, after surrendering 278 passing yards to Rodgers in the first half, toughened up and came up with three big turnovers while also applying steady pressure. Defensive end Cam Jordan led the effort with two sacks. Kasim Edebali stripped backup quarterback Matt Flynn late in the fourth and it was recovered by Parys Haralson.

Graham had a nice night after not being targeted often during last week's loss to the Lions. He had five receptions for 59 yards and the touchdown. Kicker Shayne Graham had three field goals, all in the first half, as the Saints never punted.

The Saints now head to Charlotte for a Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers (3-4-1) who hold a slight edge over the Saints in the NFC South. The Panthers lost to the Seahawks on Sunday. The Falcons (2-6) and Buccaneers (1-6) also lost Sunday.

New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers

Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Green Bay Packers game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 135
No Title
2 / 135
No Title
3 / 135
No Title
4 / 135
No Title
5 / 135
No Title
6 / 135
No Title
7 / 135
No Title
8 / 135
No Title
9 / 135
No Title
10 / 135
No Title
11 / 135
No Title
12 / 135
No Title
13 / 135
No Title
14 / 135
No Title
15 / 135
No Title
16 / 135
No Title
17 / 135
No Title
18 / 135
No Title
19 / 135
No Title
20 / 135
No Title
21 / 135
No Title
22 / 135
No Title
23 / 135
No Title
24 / 135
No Title
25 / 135
No Title
26 / 135
No Title
27 / 135
No Title
28 / 135
No Title
29 / 135
No Title
30 / 135
No Title
31 / 135
No Title
32 / 135
No Title
33 / 135
No Title
34 / 135
No Title
35 / 135
No Title
36 / 135
No Title
37 / 135
No Title
38 / 135
No Title
39 / 135
No Title
40 / 135
No Title
41 / 135
No Title
42 / 135
No Title
43 / 135
No Title
44 / 135
No Title
45 / 135
No Title
46 / 135
No Title
47 / 135
No Title
48 / 135
No Title
49 / 135
No Title
50 / 135
No Title
51 / 135
No Title
52 / 135
No Title
53 / 135
No Title
54 / 135
No Title
55 / 135
No Title
56 / 135
No Title
57 / 135
No Title
58 / 135
No Title
59 / 135
No Title
60 / 135
No Title
61 / 135
No Title
62 / 135
No Title
63 / 135
No Title
64 / 135
No Title
65 / 135
No Title
66 / 135
No Title
67 / 135
No Title
68 / 135
No Title
69 / 135
No Title
70 / 135
No Title
71 / 135
No Title
72 / 135
No Title
73 / 135
No Title
74 / 135
No Title
75 / 135
No Title
76 / 135
No Title
77 / 135
No Title
78 / 135
No Title
79 / 135
No Title
80 / 135
No Title
81 / 135
No Title
82 / 135
No Title
83 / 135
No Title
84 / 135
No Title
85 / 135
No Title
86 / 135
No Title
87 / 135
No Title
88 / 135
No Title
89 / 135
No Title
90 / 135
No Title
91 / 135
No Title
92 / 135
No Title
93 / 135
No Title
94 / 135
No Title
95 / 135
No Title
96 / 135
No Title
97 / 135
No Title
98 / 135
No Title
99 / 135
No Title
100 / 135
No Title
101 / 135
No Title
102 / 135
No Title
103 / 135
No Title
104 / 135
No Title
105 / 135
No Title
106 / 135
No Title
107 / 135
No Title
108 / 135
No Title
109 / 135
No Title
110 / 135
No Title
111 / 135
No Title
112 / 135
No Title
113 / 135
No Title
114 / 135
No Title
115 / 135
No Title
116 / 135
No Title
117 / 135
No Title
118 / 135
No Title
119 / 135
No Title
120 / 135
No Title
121 / 135
No Title
122 / 135
No Title
123 / 135
No Title
124 / 135
No Title
125 / 135
No Title
126 / 135
No Title
127 / 135
No Title
128 / 135
No Title
129 / 135
No Title
130 / 135
No Title
131 / 135
No Title
132 / 135
No Title
133 / 135
No Title
134 / 135
No Title
135 / 135
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on one-year contract

Johnson has played in 65 regular season games for the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back P.J. Williams on one-year contract

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games with five starts, posting 42 tackles and a career-best three interceptions
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints guard Forrest Lamp

Lineman didn't allow a sack during his junior and senior seasons at Western Kentucky
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers and Saints with 18 starts at left guard
news

NFL players, media congratulate New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins on his retirement

Former Saints first-round draft pick played 13 years, won two Super Bowls
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 

Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons
news

Malcolm Jenkins provided New Orleans Saints aura, presence, conscience

Jenkins was fantastic player, but that didn't scratch the surface of being the whole of him
news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football

Jenkins had a 13-year NFL career with the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton played in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and tallied 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns
news

New Orleans Saints addressing 'musts' as offseason progresses

'There's still a couple of things on the roster that I think we're going to be able to do'
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston provided the right numbers for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen

Team agrees to terms with Andy Dalton to be Winston's backup
news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen

Played at BYU with Saints quarterback Taysom Hill
Advertising