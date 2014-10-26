New Orleans Saints cruise to 44-23 prime-time win over Packers

The New Orleans Saints in prime time, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, proved to be unbeatable again Sunday night as they rolled to a 44-23 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

It was the Saints' 12th consecutive prime-time win at home.

After trading scores with the Packers (5-3) in the first half, which ended in a 16-16 tie, the Saints delivered staggering blow after staggering blow to improve to 3-4, 3-0 in the Superdome.

Drew Brees and Brandin Cooks delivered the first hit in the second half, a 50-yard scoring bomb that was set up by a David Hawthorne interception. Cooks scored in the first half on a 4-yard run.

The defense stopped the Packers on fourth and short on the next possession and the offense quickly marched 40 yards for the score - a 22-yard Brees to Jimmy Graham strike - and as 30-16 lead.

The Saints defense delivered again as Corey White picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay QB entered the game with 18 TDs and only one interception. He finished 28 of 39 for 418 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

Brees took advantage of the second turnover to lead the Saints on a 71-yard scoring drive capped by a 2-yard TD pass to Josh Hill. Brees finished a razor-sharp 27 of 32 for 311 yards and three TDs.

Running back Mark Ingram did a lot of damage on that drive and throughout the game. He finished with 24carries for 172 yards, a 7.2 average, and a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The Saints' defense, after surrendering 278 passing yards to Rodgers in the first half, toughened up and came up with three big turnovers while also applying steady pressure. Defensive end Cam Jordan led the effort with two sacks. Kasim Edebali stripped backup quarterback Matt Flynn late in the fourth and it was recovered by Parys Haralson.

Graham had a nice night after not being targeted often during last week's loss to the Lions. He had five receptions for 59 yards and the touchdown. Kicker Shayne Graham had three field goals, all in the first half, as the Saints never punted.