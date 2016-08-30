New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announces roster moves

CAREER TRANSACTIONS – Signed by New Orleans Saints, 8/30/16; Signed by the Oakland Raiders to a one-year extension, 11/16/14; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 2/28/14; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 3/20/13; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 3/21/12; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 7/30/11; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 3/5/10; Signed by Oakland to a one-year contract (UFA-JAX), 3/14/09; Signed four-year contract with Jacksonville Jaguars, 7/19/05; Selected by Jacksonville in the second round (52nd overall) of 2005 NFL Draft. 2015 – Played in 14 games for Oakland as a reserve offensive lineman and started one contest as an eligible tight end. 2014 – Played in 14 games with 13 starts for the Oakland Raiders…Started eight games at right tackle, four at left guard and one as an extra offensive lineman…Missed two games (quad)...Added one reception for one yard…(9/14) vs. Hou.: Earned the start at right tackle, helping the offense amass 364 total yards...Part of offensive line that did not allow a sack...(9/21) at NE: Played every offensive snap at right tackle...Did not allow a sack of QB Derek Carr for the second straight game..(9/28) vs. Mia.: Helped the team total over 300 yards of total offense for the second time...Left the game with a quad injury…(11/9) vs. Den.: Returned to the lineup and started at left guard in place of an injured G Gabe Jackson...Posted his third career reception, catching a 1-yard shovel pass from Carr...(11/16) at SD: Started at left guard for his 110th career start...(11/20) vs. KC: Helped pave the way for the offense to total a season-high 179 rushing yards in the victory...(11/30) at StL.: Started at left guard and moved to right tackle after T Menelik Watson left the game with an injury in the second quarter...(12/7) vs. SF: Started at right tackle and helped the team accumulate 330 total yards of offense in the win...(12/21) vs. Buf.: Helped the offense gain 140 yards on the ground, the team's second highest rushing total this season. 2013 – Started the first 11 games at left tackle, before moving inside to left guard when T Jared Veldheer returned from injury...(9/8) at Ind.: Started at left tackle and paved the way for Terrelle Pryor, who set a Raiders single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback (112)...(9/15) vs. Jac.: Started at left tackle and helped lead the offense to 226 rushing yards, the team's highest total since 9/25/11...(11/3) vs. Phi.: Started at left tackle and helped Raiders total 560 yards of offense, the third highest mark in team history...(11/17) at Hou.: Started at left tackle and helped Rashad Jennings rush for 150 yards in the win...(11/24) vs. Ten.: Started at left tackle and helped Jennings post 122 total yards, his fourth straight game with 100-or-more total yards…Was part of a line that did not allow a sack...(11/28) at Dal.: Made his first start of the season at left guard and was part of a line that did not allow a sack...(12/8) at NYJ: Started at left guard - his 100th career start – and helped the Raiders post 150 rushing yards against the league's top-ranked rush defense...(12/15) vs. KC: Started at left guard and was part of a line that did not allow a sack. 2012 – Played in nine games, all starts, missing seven games due to a groin injury…(9/16) at Mia.: Suffered a groin injury in the first half and did not return…(11/18) vs. NO: Returned to starting lineup in his first game since leaving with groin injury in Week 2…Helped FB Marcel Reece to 103 rushing yards…(12/16) vs. KC: Held Chiefs without a sack for only the third time all year and helped pave path for 203 rushing yards, including 110 from RB Darren McFadden, in 15-0 win…Earlier, recovered a fumble to preserve a second-quarter FG drive…(12/30) at SD: Helped protect Pryor in first NFL start and was part of a line that did not allow a sack. 2011 – Started 16 games at right tackle…Helped Raiders rank seventh in NFL in rushing (131.9 avg.)…Part of line that aided Michael Bush in rushing for 977 yards…Also protected Raiders quarterbacks, who threw for 4,119 yards…Part of a unit that surrendered just 25 sacks, the lowest in team annals…(9/18) at Buf.: Helped produce 454 yards of total offense, on a line that did not surrender a sack…(9/25) vs. NYJ: Helped team produce a season-high 234 yards rushing, including McFadden's career-high 171…(10/2) vs. NE: Part of an offense that racked up a season-high 504 total yards and did not surrender a sack…(11/10) at SD: Helped offense total 489 yards, including 191 rushing…(12/18) vs. Det.: Protected QB Carson Palmer, who passed for 345 yards…Part of an offense that totaled 477 yards…(12/24) at KC: Part of a line that did not surrender a sack…(1/1/12) vs. SD: Helped Palmer pass for 417 yards in season finale, the third-highest total in franchise history…Part of a line that did not allow a sack for the second consecutive game. 2010 – Saw action in all 16 games, making three starts as an eligible tackle…Totaled eight yards on two receptions, including his first career touchdown catch…(9/19) vs. StL.: Saw action at tackle in a reserve role…(10/31) vs. Sea.: Posted first career reception for six yards as an eligible tackle…(11/7) vs. KC: Started as an extra lineman…Caught a 2-yard TD pass from QB Jason Campbell in the third quarter, giving Raiders a 14-13 lead en route to a 23-20 overtime triumph…(12/5) at SD: Started as an extra offensive lineman. 2009 – Saw action in six games with two starts in first season with Raiders…Inactive for nine contests…(9/27) vs. Den.: Made Raiders debut, playing on special teams…(10/25) vs. NYJ: Made first Raiders start, at right tackle…(11/1) at SD: Started at right tackle…Blocked on a drive that included six straight runs and culminated in a 3-yard TD by RB Justin Fargas. 2008 – Started all 16 games at left tackle in final season with Jacksonville…Helped both RBs Maurice Jones Drew and Fred Taylor rank among the AFC's top 20 rushers…(9/21) at Ind.: Part of an offensive line that allowed no sacks…Helped both Taylor and Jones-Drew top 100 yards in 23-21 win…(10/12) at Den.: Helped Jones-Drew rush for 125 yards and two TDs in 24-17 triumph…Pass blocking helped David Garrard throw for 276 yards and a TD…(11/9) at Det.: Blocking allowed running backs to rush for a combined 150 yards and three TDs in 38-14 victory…(11/23) vs. Min.: Pass blocking helped Garrard throw for a career-high 317 yards. 2007 – Played in 16 games for the first time in his career, with 14 starts…Was only Jacksonville offensive lineman to play in all 16 games…Part of an offensive line that allowed only 31 sacks…Helped Garrard set single-season franchise records in passer rating (102.2) and completion percentage (64.0), while the Jaguars ranked second in the NFL with 2,391 rushing yards (149.4 per game), second-most in team history…Helped Jacksonville average 4.7 yards per carry, first in the AFC and third in NFL…Team also led NFL with six rushes of 50-plus yards, and ranked second with 68 rushes of 10-plus yards…(10/14) vs. Hou.: Blocked for run game that produced 244 yards on 26 carries (9.4 avg.), the highest single-game average in team history…Part of an offensive line that didn't allow a sack in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history, before Jacksonville also accomplished the feat vs. Carolina (Dec. 9) and at Pittsburgh (Dec. 16)…Postseason: (1/5/08) at Pit.: Started AFC Wild Card game at left tackle in the 31-29 win. 2006 – Started 15 games at left tackle…Helped Jaguars set a single-season franchise record with 2,541 rushing yards (158.8 per game)…Helped pave the way for a franchise-record 5.0-yard rushing average…Part of an offensive line that allowed only 30 sacks, the second-fewest in team history…(11/12) vs. Hou.: Inactive, ending a streak of 20 straight starts…(12/10) vs. Ind.: Part of a line that led Jaguars to a franchise-record 375 rushing yards, in 44-17 triumph. 2005 – Played in 13 games with 12 starts at left tackle as rookie…Didn't allow a sack in his first 11 starts…Started 12 straight games to close the season…(10/2) vs. Den.: Made his NFL debut…(10/9) vs. Cin.: Made his first career start…Postseason: (1/7/06) at NE: Started in the AFC Wild Card game…Played the entire second half with a broken leg.