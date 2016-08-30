New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announces roster moves

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton announced two roster moves during his Tuesday morning conference call with media members.
The Saints have traded for Miami defensive end Chris McCain and signed offensive lineman Khalif Barnes. Payton said the Dolphins will receive a conditional draft pick. Corresponding roster moves weren't announced. The Saints need to have their roster down to 75 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 53-man roster needs to be set by 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Details on both players are below.
CHRIS McCAIN DE
HEIGHT: 6-5 WEIGHT: 245
COLLEGE: CALIFORNIA
JOINED SAINTS: TR-16 (MIA)
NFL EXPERIENCE: 3 BORN: 11/21/91
NFL CAREER – This third-year defender who has the ability to rush the passer and contribute on special teams was acquired from Miami towards the end of the preseason. The former University of California standout has appeared in 18 career games and has recorded six solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, special teams stop, one blocked punt and one recovery of a blocked punt
CAREER TRANSACTIONS – Acquired by the New Orleans Saints from the Miami Dolphins, 8/30/16; Placed on Reserve/Injured by the Dolphins, 12/22/15; Signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent, 5/19/14. 2015 – Played in eight games and recorded two solo tackles, one sack and one forced fumble for Miami. 2014 – Played in 10 games as a rookie and recorded four solo tackles, one sack, a blocked punt, a blocked punt recovery and one stop on special teams…Made NFL debut in season opener vs. New England, Sept. 7 and blocked a first quarter New England punt and sacked QB Tom Brady for a loss of nine yards. His blocked punt marked the first time in team history that the Dolphins have blocked a punt in the first quarter of a season opener. Become one of five NFL rookies since 1995 to record a sack and a blocked punt in a game, joining Osi Umenyiora (N.Y. Giants, 2003), Ian Gold (Denver, 2000), Robert Quinn (St. Louis, 2011) and Jerry Attaochu (San Diego, 2014).
COLLEGE – Three-year letterman (2011-13) at California…Played in 24 career games with 18 starts…Career totals of 90 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery…Recorded 11 tackles, his first career forced fumble and a quarterback hurry as a junior in 2013…Honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection as a sophomore in 2012 when he recorded 50 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery…Played in ten games with six starts as a redshirt freshman in 2011 and recorded 29 tackles…Redshirted as freshman in 2010.
PERSONAL – Attended Oak Ridge (N.C.) Military Academy in 2009 where he recoded 104 tackles, 16 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and three interceptions…Attended Northern Guilford (Greensboro, N.C.) HS and recorded 97 tackles, four sacks, 16 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles as a senior in 2008…Full name is Christian Cornelius McCain, born November 21, 1991.
KHALIF BARNES T/G
HEIGHT: 6-6 WEIGHT: 320
COLLEGE: WASHINGTON
JOINED SAINTS: UFA-16 (OAK)
NFL EXPERIENCE: 12 BORN: 4/21/82
NFL CAREER – Veteran lineman has played in 151 career games with 117 starts in 11 seasons with the Raiders and Jaguars and will now compete for playing time on the New Orleans offensive front. Barnes proved himself as a versatile lineman for the Raiders in 2013 and 2014, playing at both tackle (20 combined starts) and guard (nine combined starts) and served as a valuable backup at both positions in 2015, while opening one contests as an eligible tight end. He emerged as a full-time starter at tackle in third season with the Silver and Black, 2011, starting all 16 games that year. Started three games as an eligible tackle in 2010, making first two career receptions, including a 2-yard touchdown catch. With Jacksonville, who originally selected him in the second round of the 2005 NFL draft, played in 60 games with 57 starts at left tackle over four seasons. Helped the Jaguars to playoff berths in 2005 and 2007, starting all three games.
CAREER TRANSACTIONS – Signed by New Orleans Saints, 8/30/16; Signed by the Oakland Raiders to a one-year extension, 11/16/14; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 2/28/14; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 3/20/13; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 3/21/12; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 7/30/11; Re-signed by Oakland to a one-year contract, 3/5/10; Signed by Oakland to a one-year contract (UFA-JAX), 3/14/09; Signed four-year contract with Jacksonville Jaguars, 7/19/05; Selected by Jacksonville in the second round (52nd overall) of 2005 NFL Draft. 2015 – Played in 14 games for Oakland as a reserve offensive lineman and started one contest as an eligible tight end. 2014 – Played in 14 games with 13 starts for the Oakland Raiders…Started eight games at right tackle, four at left guard and one as an extra offensive lineman…Missed two games (quad)...Added one reception for one yard…(9/14) vs. Hou.: Earned the start at right tackle, helping the offense amass 364 total yards...Part of offensive line that did not allow a sack...(9/21) at NE: Played every offensive snap at right tackle...Did not allow a sack of QB Derek Carr for the second straight game..(9/28) vs. Mia.: Helped the team total over 300 yards of total offense for the second time...Left the game with a quad injury…(11/9) vs. Den.: Returned to the lineup and started at left guard in place of an injured G Gabe Jackson...Posted his third career reception, catching a 1-yard shovel pass from Carr...(11/16) at SD: Started at left guard for his 110th career start...(11/20) vs. KC: Helped pave the way for the offense to total a season-high 179 rushing yards in the victory...(11/30) at StL.: Started at left guard and moved to right tackle after T Menelik Watson left the game with an injury in the second quarter...(12/7) vs. SF: Started at right tackle and helped the team accumulate 330 total yards of offense in the win...(12/21) vs. Buf.: Helped the offense gain 140 yards on the ground, the team's second highest rushing total this season. 2013 – Started the first 11 games at left tackle, before moving inside to left guard when T Jared Veldheer returned from injury...(9/8) at Ind.: Started at left tackle and paved the way for Terrelle Pryor, who set a Raiders single-game record for rushing yards by a quarterback (112)...(9/15) vs. Jac.: Started at left tackle and helped lead the offense to 226 rushing yards, the team's highest total since 9/25/11...(11/3) vs. Phi.: Started at left tackle and helped Raiders total 560 yards of offense, the third highest mark in team history...(11/17) at Hou.: Started at left tackle and helped Rashad Jennings rush for 150 yards in the win...(11/24) vs. Ten.: Started at left tackle and helped Jennings post 122 total yards, his fourth straight game with 100-or-more total yards…Was part of a line that did not allow a sack...(11/28) at Dal.: Made his first start of the season at left guard and was part of a line that did not allow a sack...(12/8) at NYJ: Started at left guard - his 100th career start – and helped the Raiders post 150 rushing yards against the league's top-ranked rush defense...(12/15) vs. KC: Started at left guard and was part of a line that did not allow a sack. 2012 – Played in nine games, all starts, missing seven games due to a groin injury…(9/16) at Mia.: Suffered a groin injury in the first half and did not return…(11/18) vs. NO: Returned to starting lineup in his first game since leaving with groin injury in Week 2…Helped FB Marcel Reece to 103 rushing yards…(12/16) vs. KC: Held Chiefs without a sack for only the third time all year and helped pave path for 203 rushing yards, including 110 from RB Darren McFadden, in 15-0 win…Earlier, recovered a fumble to preserve a second-quarter FG drive…(12/30) at SD: Helped protect Pryor in first NFL start and was part of a line that did not allow a sack. 2011 – Started 16 games at right tackle…Helped Raiders rank seventh in NFL in rushing (131.9 avg.)…Part of line that aided Michael Bush in rushing for 977 yards…Also protected Raiders quarterbacks, who threw for 4,119 yards…Part of a unit that surrendered just 25 sacks, the lowest in team annals…(9/18) at Buf.: Helped produce 454 yards of total offense, on a line that did not surrender a sack…(9/25) vs. NYJ: Helped team produce a season-high 234 yards rushing, including McFadden's career-high 171…(10/2) vs. NE: Part of an offense that racked up a season-high 504 total yards and did not surrender a sack…(11/10) at SD: Helped offense total 489 yards, including 191 rushing…(12/18) vs. Det.: Protected QB Carson Palmer, who passed for 345 yards…Part of an offense that totaled 477 yards…(12/24) at KC: Part of a line that did not surrender a sack…(1/1/12) vs. SD: Helped Palmer pass for 417 yards in season finale, the third-highest total in franchise history…Part of a line that did not allow a sack for the second consecutive game. 2010 – Saw action in all 16 games, making three starts as an eligible tackle…Totaled eight yards on two receptions, including his first career touchdown catch…(9/19) vs. StL.: Saw action at tackle in a reserve role…(10/31) vs. Sea.: Posted first career reception for six yards as an eligible tackle…(11/7) vs. KC: Started as an extra lineman…Caught a 2-yard TD pass from QB Jason Campbell in the third quarter, giving Raiders a 14-13 lead en route to a 23-20 overtime triumph…(12/5) at SD: Started as an extra offensive lineman. 2009 – Saw action in six games with two starts in first season with Raiders…Inactive for nine contests…(9/27) vs. Den.: Made Raiders debut, playing on special teams…(10/25) vs. NYJ: Made first Raiders start, at right tackle…(11/1) at SD: Started at right tackle…Blocked on a drive that included six straight runs and culminated in a 3-yard TD by RB Justin Fargas. 2008 – Started all 16 games at left tackle in final season with Jacksonville…Helped both RBs Maurice Jones Drew and Fred Taylor rank among the AFC's top 20 rushers…(9/21) at Ind.: Part of an offensive line that allowed no sacks…Helped both Taylor and Jones-Drew top 100 yards in 23-21 win…(10/12) at Den.: Helped Jones-Drew rush for 125 yards and two TDs in 24-17 triumph…Pass blocking helped David Garrard throw for 276 yards and a TD…(11/9) at Det.: Blocking allowed running backs to rush for a combined 150 yards and three TDs in 38-14 victory…(11/23) vs. Min.: Pass blocking helped Garrard throw for a career-high 317 yards. 2007 – Played in 16 games for the first time in his career, with 14 starts…Was only Jacksonville offensive lineman to play in all 16 games…Part of an offensive line that allowed only 31 sacks…Helped Garrard set single-season franchise records in passer rating (102.2) and completion percentage (64.0), while the Jaguars ranked second in the NFL with 2,391 rushing yards (149.4 per game), second-most in team history…Helped Jacksonville average 4.7 yards per carry, first in the AFC and third in NFL…Team also led NFL with six rushes of 50-plus yards, and ranked second with 68 rushes of 10-plus yards…(10/14) vs. Hou.: Blocked for run game that produced 244 yards on 26 carries (9.4 avg.), the highest single-game average in team history…Part of an offensive line that didn't allow a sack in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history, before Jacksonville also accomplished the feat vs. Carolina (Dec. 9) and at Pittsburgh (Dec. 16)…Postseason: (1/5/08) at Pit.: Started AFC Wild Card game at left tackle in the 31-29 win. 2006 – Started 15 games at left tackle…Helped Jaguars set a single-season franchise record with 2,541 rushing yards (158.8 per game)…Helped pave the way for a franchise-record 5.0-yard rushing average…Part of an offensive line that allowed only 30 sacks, the second-fewest in team history…(11/12) vs. Hou.: Inactive, ending a streak of 20 straight starts…(12/10) vs. Ind.: Part of a line that led Jaguars to a franchise-record 375 rushing yards, in 44-17 triumph. 2005 – Played in 13 games with 12 starts at left tackle as rookie…Didn't allow a sack in his first 11 starts…Started 12 straight games to close the season…(10/2) vs. Den.: Made his NFL debut…(10/9) vs. Cin.: Made his first career start…Postseason: (1/7/06) at NE: Started in the AFC Wild Card game…Played the entire second half with a broken leg.
COLLEGE – Started at both right tackle and left tackle in four seasons at the University of Washington…Moved from defensive tackle as a redshirt freshman…Allowed just three sacks in final two seasons…Anchored offensive line at left tackle for the first five games of senior season before fracturing his wrist…An All-Pac-10 honorable mention selection as a junior at left tackle…Majored in criminal justice. PERSONAL – Attended Mount Miguel (Spring Valley, Calif.) HS…Recorded 120 tackles and nine sacks as a defensive lineman his senior year…First-team all-academic selection (San Diego Union-Tribune)…Named all-league and All-CIF in 1998 and 1999…Voted the conference's most valuable defensive player…Also lettered in basketball…Sister, Ijlal, played basketball at San Diego State, and brother, Ahmad, played football at Texas Southern…Volunteered in December 2011 with the Live 105 Belvedere Red, benefiting AIDS Foundation at the Home of Chicken and Waffles…In December 2012, assisted with food distribution at Oakland's Laurel Elementary School to benefit the Alameda County Community Food Bank…Was the Raiders recipient of the 2013 Ed Block Courage Award, which honors those National Football League players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage...First name is pronounced kuh-LEEF.