New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

The New Orleans Saints' 2022 season will end Sunday in the Caesars Superdome against Carolina, with neither a playoff position to jockey for, nor a spoilers' role to play.

But the Saints (7-9) still want to finish the right way, and the right way for New Orleans would be to cap the season with its fourth consecutive victory against a Panthers team that has been feisty, to say the least, since undergoing an in-season coaching change.

Here are a few ways the Saints can end on a high note:

1. HAMMER AWAY: On offense, what has worked best for the Saints during their three-game winning streak has been the ground game – 129 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries against Philadelphia, 152 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries against Cleveland and 134 yards on 34 carries against Atlanta. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill have led the way, and there's no reason that shouldn't be the case again Sunday. It'd be nice for the team to get in position to give Kamara a few shots at scoring a touchdown, which would be the 73rd of his six-year career and would establish a franchise all-time record. Regardless, running the ball and controlling the clock have worked and can be effective again against Carolina, which allows 121.4 rushing yards per game but only has given up 89.3 per game in the last three.