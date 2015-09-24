New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers connections

RB C.J. Spiller starred at Clemson from 2006-09, where he led the ACC in all-purpose yards with 7,558 in his career, finishing second in NCAA Division I history. In Spiller's first two seasons in Buffalo, he was tutored by Panthers Special Teams Coordinator Bruce DeHaven on kickoff and punt returns. Saints Coach Sean Payton and DeHaven served on the same Dallas coaching staff from 2003-05. Saints assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan assisted DeHaven in Buffalo from 2010-12...Panthers Defensive Line CoachEric Washington played tight end at Grambling State from 1989-90 and served on the same coaching staff at Texas A&M with Saints Defensive Line CoachBill Johnson in 1997. Running Backs Coach Bret Ingalls and Washington served on the same coaching staff at Northwestern from 2006-07...TE Benjamin Watson prepped at Northwestern (Rock Hill, S.C.) HS...LB Stephone Anthony prepped at Anson (N.C.) HS, where he was a Parade and USA Today AllAmerican, before starring at Clemson, where he was a teammate of Saints DETavaris Barnes...Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon served as tight ends coach on the East Carolina coaching staff in 2005…Panthers S Roman Harper was a second round pick of the Saints in 2006 and played for New Orleans from 2006-13. Director Of Player Programs Fred McAfee also played for Carolina Offensive Coordinator Mike Shula when he served as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1999...Carolina defensive quality control coach/assistant defensive line Sam Mills III is the son of former Saints standout LB Sam Mills, who played for New Orleans from 1986-94 and is a member of the Saints Hall of Fame… Panthers offensive line coachJohn Matsko served in the same position in New Orleans from 1994-96.