New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan, 6 feet 4, 287 pounds, originally selected by New Orleans with the 24th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, spearheaded a defensive effort in a 9-0 shutout of Tampa Bay on "Sunday Night Football" where he recorded five solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble, which was recovered by teammate ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿.

With his second sack, Jordan surpassed the century mark for his career with 100.5 sacks, joining former Black and Gold linebacker Rickey Jackson as the only players to have 100 plus sacks with the Saints. They are the third pair of players to each top 100 sacks with the same team, joining a couple of legendary duos such as Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis from Colts, as well as Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan from the New York Giants.

Jordan is now tied for 34th all-time in NFL record books for sacks with William Fuller, Charles Haley and Cameron Wake. After dropping Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady three times in the series sweep in 2021, he has sacked Brady four times, putting him as tied for the fourth-most sacked quarterback on Jordan's list. The performance was the 23rd multi-sack game of Jordan's 11-year career.