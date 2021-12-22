Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers

Dec 22, 2021 at 07:29 AM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ has been named the Week 15 NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The league made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 22 on "Good Morning Football."

Cameron Jordan

#94 DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 287 lbs
  • College: California

Jordan, 6 feet 4, 287 pounds, originally selected by New Orleans with the 24th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of California, spearheaded a defensive effort in a 9-0 shutout of Tampa Bay on "Sunday Night Football" where he recorded five solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble, which was recovered by teammate ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿.

With his second sack, Jordan surpassed the century mark for his career with 100.5 sacks, joining former Black and Gold linebacker Rickey Jackson as the only players to have 100 plus sacks with the Saints. They are the third pair of players to each top 100 sacks with the same team, joining a couple of legendary duos such as Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis from Colts, as well as Lawrence Taylor and Michael Strahan from the New York Giants.

Jordan is now tied for 34th all-time in NFL record books for sacks with William Fuller, Charles Haley and Cameron Wake. After dropping Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady three times in the series sweep in 2021, he has sacked Brady four times, putting him as tied for the fourth-most sacked quarterback on Jordan's list. The performance was the 23rd multi-sack game of Jordan's 11-year career.

It is the third NFC Defensive Player of the Week selection in Jordan's career and the first since 2019 for the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection who in 173 career games with 172 starts has posted 650 career tackles (408 solo), the 100.5 career sacks, two interceptions, 56 passes defensed, 13 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. In 13 games started in 2021, Jordan leads the New Orleans defensive line with 42 tackles (27 solo), is second on the club with six sacks and has added four passes defensed and a club-best two forced fumbles. In addition to his football production in 2021, Jordan is also the club's nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for the second-time in his 11-year career.

