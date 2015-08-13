New Orleans Saints-Baltimore Ravens notebook

• With the 30-27 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints lost their preseason opener for the first time since a 27-24 loss at the New England Patriots on Aug. 12, 2010. Their next preseason contest is on Saturday, Aug. 22 when they host the New England Patriots at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome following two days of joint practices between the two clubs at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The game will be regionally televised through Raycom Media (FOX 8 locally in the New Orleans area) with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

• This is only the third time in 10 seasons since Sean Payton became head coach in 2006 that the Saints have lost their preseason opener. Payton is now 19-15 in the preseason.

• The Saints now have a 0-3 record against the Ravens in the preseason.

• New Orleans gained 366 total net yards, including 100 on the ground.

• New Orleans successfully converted seven of 14 (50 percent) of its third down attempts.

• QB Drew Brees did not play and Luke McCown started in his place, completing seven of 10 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown for a 125.0 passer rating.

• QB Ryan Griffin took over behind center for New Orleans' last drive in the second quarter and completed four of five passes for 61 yards, one touchdown and a 157.1 passer rating to start.Overall, the former Tulane standout completed 10 of 17 passes for 112 yards with one touchdown and a 98.2 passer rating.

• QB Garrett Grayson made his NFL debut and completed eight of 12 passes for 87 yards and helped lead the team on a go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter.

• RB Mark Ingram got the start and had four carries for 15 yards.

• Khiry Robinson entered the game after Ingram and led the team in rushing with two carries for 35 yards (17.5 avg.) and also added three receptions for 37 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown reception from Griffin. He had both a 29-yard rush and the touchdown reception on New Orleans' final offensive drive of the first half.

• In his first playing action since the 2011 regular season, RB Tim Hightower carried 12 times for 31 yards in the second half, including converting a key third quarter third-and-one situation.

• RB Marcus Murphy, in his NFL debut, scored on a three-yard pitch play while also fielding five kickoffs for 132 return yards (26.4 avg.).

• WR Joseph Morgan had three receptions for 17 yards.

• WR Brandin Cooks took a bubble screen 28 yards for a touchdown, and New Orleans' first points, in the second quarter.

• TE Josh Hill had three receptions for 40 yards

• LB Stephone Anthony, in his NFL playing debut, had six tackles (two solo) to lead the team in the first half.

• LB Ramon Humber led the team with eight defensive stops (six solo) and one special teams tackle.

• On the first play of Baltimore's first possession of the second half, also in his NFL playing debut, CB Damian Swann intercepted Ravens QB Matt Schaub. CB Terrence Frederick also made an interception in the fourth quarter against Ravens QB Bryn Renner

• After missing a 50-yard field-goal attempt, K Zach Hocker drilled a subsequent 47-yard attempt in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, he kicked a 50-yard field goal to tie the score at 20.